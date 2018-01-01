About Dedicated Server

Dedicated Servers give a company the flexibility of having a dedicated machine for their website(s). All dedicated hosting service, dedicated server, or managed to host service are internet based where the client or website owner took an entire server on rent and it is not shared with anyone. This provides flexibility and reliability, as organizations or client have full control over the server. They have an independence of choosing their own operating system, hardware or anything.They rule the server and have all the authorities of it. They may load multiple websites on their servers.

Bandwidth and Connectivity

Bandwidth is a fundamental parameter that determines the quality of web hosting service provider. E-commerce websites that sell products or services online are likely to have high volumes of traffic to their websites. More web traffic requires increased data transfer levels and thus higher bandwidth.It is usually represented in bits (of data) per second (bps). Access providers provide the connectivity that supplies the bandwidth, or data transfer rate, through various connection points across a network or multiple data centers, where dedicated servers are located.

By securing multiple vendors for connectivity and using redundant hardware, providers are able to guarantee higher uptimes; usually between 99-100%.

Operating System Support

Factors like availability, price, and familiarity, often determine which operating systems to choose for dedicated servers. Variations of Linux, an open-source operating system, are often included at no additional charge to customers, whereas, Microsoft requires additional license fees, which can increase the monthly cost of a dedicated server operating on a Windows operating system.

The Microsoft Windows Server is offered through the Microsoft SPLA program. Commercial versions of Linux are offered to web hosting providers on a monthly fee basis. The monthly fee typically provides OS updates through a network, using specific applications. Other operating systems available from the open source community at no charge, include centOS, Fedora Core, FreeBSD, Debian, among others.

Support operating systems utilized, usually depend upon the management level afforded by individual dedicated server plan. Operating system support may include updates to the core system in order to acquire the latest security fixes, patches, and system-wide vulnerability resolutions. Updates to core operating systems include kernel upgrades, service packs, application updates, and security patches that keep the server secure and safe. Operating system updates and support relieves the burden of server management from the dedicated server owner.