Reasons Colocation Hosting is Expensive

Colocation web hosting is most expensive web hosting available, therefore most people don't consider it while shopping for a potential hosting plan. Most people even don't know about colocation hosting plan or the term “colocation” means. Colocation hosting plan allows a user to store privately owned web server in a state of art data center that is stabilized and secured at all times. It is a way to save money from a regular storage unit. Colocation facility provides constant airflow, ideal climate and specialized server racks that are configured specifically to accommodate web server hardware needs. Following are the reasons why colocation hosting is more expensive than conventional web hosting:-

Futuristic Data Centers

A “colocation facility” is a data center actually which is a large building that house hundreds of web servers in a future environment controlled rooms. Datacenter contains millions of dollars of equipment and multiple high-speed internet connections are maintained by them with various Internet service providers simultaneously. Multiple connections are provided to colocation hosting providers which can offer redundancy so that web server will be online at all times. Data centers are connected with professionally trained in-house internet technology specialists, fire extinguishing systems and air filtration systems that cost as much as $10,000 in each room. To provide server care and service stability to customers, colocation hosting providers charge a more expensive monthly fee.

State-Of-The-Art Surveillance

It defines second reason why colocation hosting is more expensive than conventional web hosting. The reason is an amount of effort and monetary investments that hosting provider devotes to keep web server secure. This technology not only monitors the facilities but insured all of the equipment, so no risk is there having damaged hardware without being it restored. Datacenter of colocation provides facilities which are guarded by several tall watch posts and height of 8 feet is exceeded by barbed wire around the entire perimeter.

As colocation hosting provider has many expenses regarding employee payroll and equipment overhead, to make business profitable additional expenses have to be passed to the customer.

Additional Value of Web Server Performance Optimization:

With colocation facility, a user is gaining access from various Internet service providers to multiple high-speed internet connections. Therefore, a user has the advantage to maintain an optimal connection to the Internet for web server regardless of local circumstances affecting the Internet and other hosting providers. If anybody chooses to store his owned web server within home or office then this assurance is not possible because all tasks of a current server are lost, if it loses internet connection.