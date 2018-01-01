Features of Joomla hosting

Joomla Hosting is excellent content management system allows to build an extended website of desirable capacity and range of applications. Joomla is built on a model view controller web application framework using independently. Some additional features are there:

Updated and advanced Joomla platform: User subscribe customized Joomla hosting plan providing extensibility and ease of use. Joomla uses OOP concept and written in PHP. MySQL, MSSQL, and PostgreSQL used as a database. Many features like news flashes, polls, blogs, RSS feeds. Five types of extensions are used such as templates, plugins, modules, languages, and components. Each extension has a specific function.

Valuable Native Templates: New Joomla accommodates native templates. Novice users make online ventures by native templates without technical complexities. A user gets native templates inside Joomla 3.1. Templates carry many module positions and options provide website enhanced form.

Developed Joomla Compatibility: Joomla 3.1 is feasible for servers connected with PHP, Apache, and MySQL and run an updated version of servers, programming languages, and operating systems. The errors found in Joomla 1.0 are addressed and resolved in later versions.

Mobile Responsive Templates: To make website friendly Joomla 3.1 resolves important aspect of business owners. Bootstrap framework made things easier for this CMS by allowing users for easy navigation of websites. A user need not subscribe some additional plug-ins to rum Joomla on mobile websites.

A range of Plug-Ins and Modules: Joomla is important for people who are unknown from code. To enhance website functionalities and appearance many modules and plug-ins are added to it. A user will use URL and Captcha plugins are search engine friendly available with Joomla. Useful modules are available to handle archived articles, newsflashes and article categories. Third party plug-in is minimized by inbuilt plug-ins.

Improved Backend: Latest version of Joomla is offering real value of money. Addition of different templates by revamping backend screen. To access Joomla backend user use Administration control panel. In site menu a link to the Administration control is available. Joomla Administration Login page is opened by clicking on a link. For accessing backend data a user has to enter the same User Name and Password when he chose to install Joomla. The process gives top-level of access and control over website functionalities.

Improved Database Support: To enhance application and security utilities Joomla has become more database driven. Joomla hosting provides full functional utilities. A user can run multiple packages and database modules on Joomla platform without any information failure.