Plone Open Source CMS Project to Adopt HTML5, CSS3

About plone open source CMS content management

Plone CMS is a free and open source cms ( content management system) built on top of the Zopeapplication server. In principle, Plone can be used for any kind of website, including blogs,internet sites, webshops and internal websites.

It is also well positioned to be used as adocument publishing system and groupware collaboration tool. The strengths of Plone Open Source CMS are its flexible and adaptable workflow, very good security, extensibility, high usability and flexibility.

It is built on the Zope application server, which is written in Python. plone cms by default stores all information in Zope's built-in transactional object database (ZODB). It comes with installers for Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux, along with other operating systems. New updates are released regularly on Plone's website.

These are some of the features available in plone Open Source CMS :



Inline editing

Working Copy support

Link and reference integrity checking

Automatic locking and unlocking

Collaboration and sharing

Versioning, comparing history and reverting content

Upgraded visual HTML editors

Workflow capabilities

Authentication back-end

Full-text indexing of Word and PDF documents

Collections

Presentation mode for content

Support for the search engine Sitemap protocol

Support for multiple mark-up formats

Wiki support

Automatic previous/next navigation

Rules engine for content

Auto-generated tables of contents

Plone's recently released roadmap outlines near-term plans that include adopting HTML5 and CSS3 and improving user experience.

The project will also focus on an improved interface for collections and for developing content types as soon as Plone 4.3, along with Diazo theming support out of the box. In either Plone 4.3 or 4.4, users can expect improved Plone calendaring and event management.

The project also plans to replace its Zope Page Templates with Chameleon, a faster engine for rendering page templates. A standard method for handling forms, how pages are viewed and where Plone CMS settings are stored is also in the works.

Plone CMS Open Source Content Management

Plone is basically software which is a free and open source content management system that is built on the top of the Zope Application Server. A content management system is computer programs which carry out the process of publishing, editing and modifying content as well as maintenance from a central interface. Generally, CMS platforms are used as blog software. The key function of CMS is to present information on website. Plone is open source means that it is licensed under the GNU and by which we get the right to use plone without a license fee.

The usage of plone comprises any kind of website, including blogs, internet sites, webshops and internal websites. It occupies a crucial position so as to be used as a document publishing system.

Plone CMS is an open source content management system that is being developed so as to manage information and administration content. The availability of Plone Open Source CMS is under a dual licensing scheme, GPL and a commercial license.

The project of Plone CMS open source content management was started in 1999 by Alexander LIMI, Alan Runyan and Vidar Andersen. The release of first version of plone was encountered in 2001.Plone 2.0 was released in March in September 2010.It was mainly developed in Python. By mean of Plone CMS Open Source Content Management we can make our internet, portal, website or community site up and running in minutes.

Features Of Open Source CMS Content Management

The features Of Plone CMS Open Source Content Management can be described as-

Powerful and Flexible Plone CMS open source content management is perfect tool with regard to intranet and extranet server, document publishing system, a portal server and a groupware tool. Easy To Use It makes the platform easy and attractive so that content manager can add, update and maintain content. Easy To Install Plone CMS open source content management can be installed with click-and-run installer and have a content management system running on our computer in just a few minutes. International The interfaces of Plone CMS Open Source Content Management have been translated into more than 40 languages. Standards The standards of usability and accessibility are followed carefully by it. Supported Plone development team comprises over 300 developers.

Advantages Of Plone CMS Open Source Content Management

The advantages of Plone CMS Open Source Content Management are-

It includes a powerful, rich editor with the abilities of text formatting, image and link insertion.

We can search all content including Word document and PDF files.

Plone occupies a dominant position regarding Google search Results.

Hence, Plone CMS Open Source Content Management is mock and easily customised to our exclusive environment.This includes assorted document workflow, security and roles-based permissions, and configurable content types.