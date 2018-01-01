WordPress Web Hosting Themes

Beginning a reseller web hosting company is easy but when it comes to making that business site into a steady source of income becomes very difficult and when looking to thrive in the web world the qualities required are professional and responsive. The Web portal should be able to attract attention and WordPress Themes offers the user that ability to change the look of the website as well as functionality without altering the information content or the structural design of the site. WordPress themes may be downloaded or installed using the WordPress “Appearance” administration tool or the theme folders can be made use via the FTP, PHP, HTML & CSS coding. The coding can be altered as per requirement, thousands of which are free or some need a premium for usage.

Phenomenon

Considered as the best theme WordPress can offer for the web hosting business and web site. The Phenomenon theme makes use of a neat jQuery slider and several widgetized areas, The step by step details can be accessed from the instructional manual to compose an amazing web portal within few hours.

Features:

34 Short codes

Custom login module

4 Custom widgets

Easy to use control panel

Three unique page templates

Planet Hosting

The webportal built on the theme Planet is finely designed, simplistic approached and uncluttered. Cheaper than the other themes available at WordPress which is the brownie point of the theme. jQuery seems to be missing however other features makes up for the difference.

Features:

A jQuery widget for showcasing client testimonials

Built-in image resizer

Custom widgets

4 different sidebars

5 different page templates

Host Me

This particular theme at WP offers a lot of features for personalization and can be used virtually for any business site. Alterations in fonts, color schemes, backgrounds and layouts has been made easy from the control panel and host me comes with a feature called the domain availability checker which is present on the homepage.

Features:

Fully optimized for search engines

Custom sidebars

10 Custom widgets

Customizable fonts and page elements

Special Home Page content editor

80+ Style shortcodes

Rack Host

Rack Host is down on the professional lane for server businesses and hosting providers. With the help of four color scheme and the loads of personalized features any demo shown portal can be created with the shortcodes and PHP options. There is extensive use of the JQuery and GUI feature.

Features

High-quality icon pack included in the package

Google font support

Dropdown navigation

Unique post templates

Epsilon

Originally introduced for the Web Hosting sites, one can easily switch to an alternate layout which works well with the general website and blogs. The easy on eye colors and smooth arrangement of elements make it a perfect option for corporate sites.

Features

Built in contact form

Support for Gravatars and threaded comments

Automatic image resizing

9 Custom widgets

Live Web

With the lively colors, decent button size, alluring icons and massive use of jQuery the Live Web theme sets your website apart from its counterparts and so does the theme. Looking to beat the crowd and adorn the yellow color where your competitors are all wearing black makes you stand apart in the crowd and makes your site an instant hit is the perfect description of the Live Web theme.

Features

Easy-to-use subscription form widgets

Multiple page styles

Built-in domain availability checker form

Fully widgetized

Quick Host

Offering a multitude of feature including elegant pricing tables, auto thumbnail generation and beautiful templates, Quick host lends an ear to all the basic issues. The basic page designing is very simple yet elegant with modern features and comes with professional support anytime you face a problem.

Features

2 sidebar positions (left and right)

Back-end sidebar generator

Translation ready

Sample data included in XML format