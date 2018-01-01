Distinction between Cloud Server Hosting and VPS Hosting

Virtual Private Server: Server is identical to virtual machine but connected generally with server operating systems, whereas VMs are generally referenced while running desktop OS.

A physical server run special software called hypervisor in a standard VPS hosting. Virtual machines are created within single main server by hypervisor and each is isolated with their own resources-CPU, Disk, RAM etc. Most famous hypervisors included are Microsoft Hyper-V, VMware ESX and both Xen and KVM running on Linux.

VPS hosting is better because in most part it looks like physical server to both end-users and administrator. Hardware which is shared actually provides benefit regarding cost savings since costs which effects instantly is only a part of physical server.

Standard VPS hosting has some challenges: VPS is running on single physical server and if any kind of issue is there with server, then every running server goes offline.

Another aspect is combined resources of VPS which cannot exceed full resources of single physical server. If server resources will reach at uppermost threshold, VPS instances are running no longer scale up until offline server is taken and physical resources are added more.

One or more VPS position essentially increase resource load on a single server due to single resource pool. Another VPS running on server are affected also.

Use cloud to save day: Cloud VPS server provides direct solutions to some aspects. Cloud solution should not run on single server, if web host is being open. Rather than collection of redundant physical resources work independently of each other but use together as single one. Cloud is capable to bear 10 servers and VPS servers will get advantage of processor, storage facilities and memory running on cloud.

In cloud environment if any physical device fails then it would be no effect on anything running on cloud. Instead, if any impact is there then should be identified in very little time taken by VPS to reboot.

VPS server will be allowed to move by well configured cloud environment without making any impact on operations between physical resources. Scaling out is not confined to one server only but implement across entire bunch of servers. More clusters of servers can be added in case of slowly running of current servers on resources without effecting on running operations. Hypervisor enhance performance to balance resources across nodes. Excess use of single VPS impacts other customer, it can be moved having idle capacity of different nodes. Cloud VPS server hosting has many advantages over VPS hosting. In near future, cloud server will be used by everyone.