CloudLinux Imunify360 Proactive Defense For Linux Web Servers

CloudLinux Imunify360

Latest Version: Imunify360 v3.1

Protections include

Malware Scanner to detect all vulnerable files

Unknown — zero-day — attacks prevention with script blocking of Proactive Defense(new!)

Protection against remote exploits with IDS/IPS and WAF

Protection against brute force attacks, DoS attacks, and port scans with the Advanced Firewall

Automated kernel security updates to combat critical vulnerabilities such as Meltdown (without reboots) with KernelCare.

OS supported: CentOS 6 and 7, RHEL 6 and 7, and CloudLinux OS 6 and seven distributions

Features

Fully integrates with the DirectAdmin, cPanel, and Plesk Linux Web hosting control panel

Protects Linux Web Servers Against Attacks: All-in-one, next-generation automated Security Solution for Linux Web Servers, keeps Linux VPS, dedicated, and shared hosting servers safe from digital attacks.

The security product powered by the herd immunity and artificial intelligence. It effectively protects against known and unknown vulnerabilities.

In real time it analyzes the running scripts and recognizes malware behavior.

Better Web server security: Sophisticated detection of security threats, including distributed brute force attacks, powered by the self-learning firewall with herd immunity.

Safer Websites: Sophisticated malware scanning engine can detect the latest website-related malware. It makes sure that a website’s infections identified and removed promptly before the site is delisted from search engines and blocked by browsers.

Imunify360 protects Linux web servers against malicious attacks, various infections and specific threats for hosting, including brute forcing techniques that are frequently used by botnets, and is the most common attack within the hosting industry.

It combines a signature-based approach with a powerful new machine learning technology to process all insights collected from servers all over the world.

It uses herd immunity and a six-layer approach which includes sophisticated self-learning firewall, malware scanning, reputation management, and other advanced features to provide total protection against threats.

CloudLinux Backup for Imunify360, an optional feature, ensures near-instant recovery of infected files from backup and comes with 10 GB of free storage space per month.