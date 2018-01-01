Support System of Web Hosting

To run websites and its associated components regarding online business web hosting is most important. Vulnerability of web servers is one of most concerning factor for business owners besides all advantages. Web servers are most targeted entities and by many threat web hosting India solution providers suffer from huge loss.

Types of Attacks by Web Hosting Server

Many security threats are there through which web server suffers a lot from external entities. Robust and secure web server infrastructure helps to remove threats.

Directory traversal attacks.

Attack by malicious entities.

Denial of service (DoS) attack.

Data intrusion and theft using SQL injection, Cross-Site Scripting and LDAP.

Phishing : Intruders and attackers use social engineering on this method to lead users falsely in designing to log-in into fake website.

Pharming : Host files of Domain Name System (DNS) servers or users are agreed to redirect users to a malicious website instead of legitimate site.

Effect of Web Server Attacks:

An attacked website behaves like an entry point for threats. Intrusion to organization's internal networks lead by these loopholes. After compromising, serious damage may be faced by an organization regarding monetary losses, damage to reputation or privacy breach. Execution of unauthorized commands or programs on host operating system leads threats to deface website or compromise information integrity. By accessing organization's network intruders may gain unauthorized commands or programs and external sites will be attacked from web server itself.

Inputs of Quick Web Hosting Security:

Web server attacks are very dangerous as they can damage online ventures. Therefore, some basic security measures are followed beyond SSL Certificates keep safe his operating systems and servers from hackers and fraudsters.

Install, configure and secure web server software.

Secured programming practices are used to develop web server applications and support system.

Underlying operating systems are configured and secures from expert server administrators.

Log monitoring, appropriate patches and software upgrades are used wisely.

Secure administration and maintenance processes are implemented.

Apply firewall, proxy and filtering router.

Never use E-mail address ‘info@yourdomain.com' :

This is strongest entry point of attack on any domain. Hackers know very well that most companies use this type of email address at least once. Therefore, to hack domain device will be forced attack brutely. So, in order to secure from hacking web host should not make email address of this type and make something unique.

File Uploads are restricted:

Web developers are offering a file upload function on various occasions for users to upload few files on website in the form of music, videos or images. Restriction of type of file uploading is not prohibited. So, hackers can easily gain unauthorized access to website, web server and important files by exploiting this negligence. Therefore, one should use script on website for prohibition of unauthorized file uploads by unknown person.

Third Party Applications are used:

Third party software whether free or paid is helpful when available on website. Web host must be alert about authenticity of third party. Feedback and reviews about software must be read to ensure quality of software and application. If anyone discovers some undetermined application then uninstall or terminate immediately from system.