Secure Internet of Things (IoT) At Smart Home

Secure Internet of Things (IoT)

IoTs benefits and features attract most of the consumers. The sensor automation based technology fascinates and generates must-have for home demand. Almost every device coming nowadays is Internet-enabled whose security and reliance tied to manufacturer use of cloud and software-as-a-service offerings.

Want to setup smart-home, here are ways to Secure Internet of Things (IoT):

Change the default username and password. Further, check the settings to allow minimum network services. For that first lock, all applications and operating system and one-by-one allow only the necessary ones.

Check parental control features and enable the firewall and other security settings on the router.

Keep up-to-date contact information available with the vendor, so that they can contact with new security updates and related notifications. Review information about patches, follow their instructions to update.

Turn-on automatic device firmware update to maximize protection.

Review company policies and explore their data collection procedure and what information they are storing and its purpose. Find out, if they are sharing the same to third-party companies to enhance user's advertisement viewing experience. From the privacy setting set the device to prompt before sharing data.

Completely agreed that their policy, terms of usage and warranty contains a lot of information and clauses in small font size and very few read them thoroughly. But at least, try to figure out support expiry data. As after that date, their parts or firmware won't get updated or replaced.

Why secure the Internet of Things (IoT)?

The malware attacks devices with weak encryption using the Telnet remote access protocol. Once hacker gain access it uses the compromised device as a botnet, to launch Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, mining cryptocurrencies, steal private information. It can execute any code or deliver a payload to the infected device by flooding information from the master server.