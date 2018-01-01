Shared Hosting Merits

Today the businessman has the choice to expand his business all over the globe without spending more on infrastructure and land. Expanding the business through online marketing gains more popularity in both areas; nationally and internationally. This way of marketing is much more effective than the traditional way as this modern technique of Internet marketing helps them to attract their target audience without spending much time and money.

If you have shared hosting, you know that you have the cheapest hosting service, compared to going for a private server. Those who use shared hosting do not have to worry about server problems, hardware issues or server crashes, as all that is handled by the web hosting company. You will be able to get more technical assistance if you have shared hosting. If the website that you plan to host is a simple site which does not take up a lot of resources, the best option is to go for shared web hosting. It will be much cheaper, and it is the most economical solution. Many people opt for larger quotas, and they often don’t use all their resources, and that is not very economical. You can save a lot of money by going for shared hosting, since you will not be paying for anything else other than the monthly fees. Now, if you require more space or bandwidth, you can talk to your host to get an upgrade. Hosting companies are able to give you low rates for hosting, because the server is being shared with many other people, who pay them as well.

In shared hosting many web sites are placed on a single server, they are allotted disc space, bandwidth etc. which are necessary for their proper functioning. But few problems are seen with shared hosting company that if any of the web sites takes more space than the allotted space due to which other web site placed on the similar server faces some problems. However, this type of problems generally not happen with all shared hosting service offering companies.

A huge advantage of shared hosting is access to more popular software applications as compared to other hosting platforms. The reason being that the provider of the single server is required to purchase software license for the hosting server; thus granting users access to the software without having to shell out a lot of money for otherwise expensive products. Such popular blog software includes WordPress, Drupal and Joomla as well as SSL certificates.