PERL Hosting

Perl is a high-level, general-purpose, interpreted, dynamic programming language.

PERL stands for Practical Extraction and Reporting Language. Perl was originally developed by Larry Wall in 1987 as a general-purpose UNIX scripting language to make report processing easier.

It is one of the oldest web programming language around. Practically every Linux based server comes with support for it by default. Perl is a server-side, scripting language that can output dynamic web pages or web applications. Perl code, like PHP, is run on the server and then gives HTML back to the web browser.

Because Perl has been around since 1987, it is available on nearly every platform, Windows or Linux. Perl was originally developed for text manipulation but can now be used for managing email, connecting to other web sites or servers, processing form information, storing information in a database, reading and writing to text files, creating cookies in a web browser, and much more. Perl also support subroutines.

Perl boasts of capabilities of manipulation, modular extensibility and a rapid and efficient development cycle. Moreover one can use Perl as a language for prototyping and also helpful for making different systems to co-exist and work together. Apart from that an interesting feature of Perl and its web hosting solutions are that it can be used for a various number of tasks ranging from guest books to simple forms to extremely difficult programming as well. Perl is used and compatible over various computing platforms. It is a language which can be interpreted over many different systems.

Its usage is best in system administration, graphics programming, CGI programming, network programming and also in various applications which require excess of databases. Interestingly, one can handle and access web data which is encrypted. Data can include ones which are from e-commerce transactions, secure and pass word logins along with others. Moreover, Perl enable web hosting also helps in running CGI Perl scripts and usage of the server’s Perl modules which are pre installed. Thus these features help in becoming Perl hosting very desirable.

There are various vendors which provide high quality Perl hosting which ensure maximum and optimum performance for the Perl scripts of clients. Thus the result is such that the client can get secure and fast servers along with Perl scripts which would be run by the usage of CGI and also many integrated Perl modules.

There are various advantages which are associated with Perl hosting and these benefits can be listed as below:

Code: Once Perl 5 has come into existence, it has become possible and easy to create codes which are easy to read.

Reusability and Modularity: Perl 5 is defined in terms of modules and components which is easy to share between the different packages.

Programming: Little or minimal syntax is used for virtual methods as well inheritance which is dynamic. The file handlers and classes are included in the packages which can be treated like objects.

Extensibility and Compatibility: The best part about Perl 5 is that it can very easily embedded into C++ or C applications. Moreover, the documented interface can be used for calling as a routine.

DBM Implementation: Perl program can be used to access GDBM, DBM, and NDBM simultaneously and from the same script.

Uploading: Perl’s auto load facility allows one to clearly define any arbitrary and random semantics for a sub routine call which is undefined.

A number of unbundled modules: The Comprehensive Perl Archive Network has in it various numbers of modules which are of plug and play in nature and has Perl codes which are reusable.

These and other benefits of Perl is extremely useful and helps one in getting a faster, reliable and secure server through Perl hosting and its various web solutions.