A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is a virtual machine which is sold as a service by Internet hosting services. VPS runs its own copy of an operating system and it offers superuser-level access to its customers to that operating system instance. That is why they can install almost any software which runs on that OS.

For many purposes, they are functionally equivalent to a dedicated physical server. They are also software-defined and are able to be much more easily created and configured. Their price is much lower than an equivalent physical server. However, as they share the underlying physical hardware with other VPSs, performance may be lower, and may also depend on the workload of other instances on the same hardware node.

Virtual Web Hosting

Virtual web hosting is a method of hosting multiple domain names with separate handling of each name on a single server or pool of servers. It allows a server to share its resources, like – memory and processor cycles, without requiring all services use by the same host name.

The term virtual hosting is mainly used in reference to web servers, however, the principles do carry over to other internet services.

Virtual Server

A virtual server is a server computer and various server programs on the Internet at someone else's location which is shared by multiple website owners. So each owner can use and administer it as they had complete control over the server.

Cloud VPS Hosting

Linux

Linux was basically developed as a free operating system for personal computers that is based on the Intel x86 architecture. However, it has been ported to more computer hardware platforms than any other operating system. It has the largest installed base of all general-purpose operating systems. In its original form, Linux is also the leading operating system on servers and other big iron systems such as – mainframe computers and virtually all fastest supercomputers. Linux also runs on implanted systems, whose operating system is usually built into the firmware. It is highly tailored to the system. It includes tablet, smartphone and computer which run on Android and other Linux derivatives.

Linux-VServer

Linux-VServer is a virtual private server implementation which was created by adding operating system-level virtualization capabilities to the Linux kernel. It is developed and distributed as open-source software. Linux-VServer is a jail mechanism in which it can be used to secure partition resources on a computer system like – CPU time, the file system, network addresses and memory.

VPS Hosting Linux

Virtual Private Server Hosting Linux has various features, some of them are – flexible software options, cutting edge hardware, award-winning support, fully or semi-managed servers, ability to install and customize applications and many more. There are lots of companies which offer the facility of VPS Hosting Linux. These companies offer great technical support. Their technical support staffs are always ready to help & assist the clients. They offer 24/7 technical support. Customer satisfaction is their main goal.