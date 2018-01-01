Adobe Muse 1.0 Promises Web Design Without Code Writing

Adobe Muse software enables designers to create websites without writing code. Planning, designing, and publishing original HTML pages is as easy as creating layouts for print. With master pages, built-in tools for interactivity, and more, Adobe Muse makes it a snap to produce distinctive, professional websites.

Adobe Muse 1.0 Web design software finally rolls out of beta and is available as a standalone subscription or as part of the new Adobe Creative Cloud membership.

It claims that Muse “makes it easy to produce distinctive, professional websites.” Basically, designers can focus on design instead of back-end code. In the “Plan Mode” of muse, designers can plan out their sites with the help of master pages. The design is as easy as dragging and dropping pages, much like InDesign software. Also, InDesign users should feel right at home with Muse because it offers some of the same features and shortcuts.

Muse is available as a standalone offering for US$ 14.99 per month for an annual subscription and US$ 24.99 per month for month-to-month subscriptions. Or you can get it as part of Adobe's new Creative Cloud membership, which will set you back US$ 49.99 per month for an annual subscription. CS3, CS4, CS5 and CS5.5 customers get introductory discount pricing of US$ 29.99 per month.

Writing a code for generating any program or website has been a difficult task for most of the developers and other users to many faults, errors are some of the things from which they have to fight to complete and achieve their desired design. So to reduce the complexities there is a tool known as Adobe Muse 1.0 which offers the users to generate their desired code without actually knowing even the basic commands of generating a web page.

Talking about Web Design a user need to have different skills in the production and maintenance of a website. A user must be profound in fields like web graphic design, interface design authoring, including standardized code and proprietary software and search engine optimization. Generally, a teamwork is required for creating a website. the whole team should possess the awareness of usability and if their role involves creating mark up then they are also expected to be up to date with web accessibility guidelines.

For creating such a website usually there are various companies which offer us various deals and features for the same but a user must choose the appropriate company keeping in mind what features and quality is required along with the rates at which a company is providing but the rate has not to be compromised with the quality and reliability . When you are giving the responsibility of creating a web page design to a company make sure that the design generated must be a responsive design. Now, why should the design be responsive?

It’s important to note that many designers, for the past many years, have been stuck in a discussion about what are the merits of responsive design versus adaptive design. Web Page which is responsive in nature is generally deemed by most industry insiders to have won this battle, but it’s worth noting exactly why they have been on the above side. Because the responsive designs respond to the user’s resolution using a single design, while adaptive designs have multiple fixed- width designs that are displayed based on a user’s screen resolution. Because of its relative simplicity and ease of use, responsive design has become the top way to turn an existing desktop only website into one that can meet the demands of today’s smallest devices. Many Web design companies actually create basic responsive templates that show off how to create just such a design which is appropriate for our web page design.

Other than this there are various Web design software which can again ease the burden of creating a code for a web page the user has to just put the desired design of its page and the code is generated by the software itself. There are various software in the market but there is always a better option which rules all the rest and in this field, we have Adobe Muse 1.0 the leading software which promises web design without actually writing the code. From planning and publishing original HTML pages is as easy as creating layouts for printouts. Along with master pages, built-in tools for interactivity and more, Adobe Muse makes it easy to produce distinctive and professional website designs.

Features due to which its rule the Web design software are

We can arrange pages by using an easy to use sitemap that allows us to set up and change site structure quickly. Master pages:- define and control elements that are common across multiple pages such as headers, footers, logos, and navigation. Simply add them to master page layouts. Side-wide properties:- Define layout basics that are automatically applied throughout the site, including page widths and margins, alignments, and hyperlink colors.

System Requirements for Adobe Muse:

Windows

2.33GHz Intel® Pentium® 4, AMD Athlon® 64 2800+, or faster processor

Microsoft® Windows® XP Home, Professional, or Tablet PC Edition with Service Pack 3; Windows Server® 2003 or 2008; Windows Vista® Home Premium, Business, Ultimate, or Enterprise (including 64-bit editions) with Service Pack 2; or Windows 7

1GB of RAM

Adobe® AIR® 3.1

Mac OS

Intel Core™ Duo or faster processor

Mac OS X v10.6

1GB of RAM

Adobe AIR 3.1