Shared Vs Dedicated Server Hosting

Shared Hosting VS Dedicated Server Hosting

Dedicated hosting service, dedicated server, or managed hosting service is a type of Internet hosting where the client leases an entire server and is not shared with anyone. In this hosting, organizations have full control over the server(s), including choice of operating system, hardware, etc. Server administration can usually be provided by the hosting company as an add-on service. Dedicated servers are most often housed in data centers, providing redundant power sources and HVAC systems.

The major differences between dedicated and shared hosting are:

How is the web server used with Shared web hosting? The web server is shared between many different domains or websites. However, with dedicated web hosting, the web server is dedicated to one website. Cost: Shared hosting is cheap and dedicated hosting is expensive.

The ultimate success of a website relies on a good web host and the role of a hosting account should not be taken casually. Right kind of hosting account complements to the profit ratings of a company. For an average sized business, selection between a shared and a dedicated web hosting plan can be challenging. To consider present and future retirements along with making the right choice can be perplexing. Selecting a hosting type depends on resources, server and website requirements. The following points trace upon each aspect of shared and dedicated web hosting plans according to their features, for lucidity and comprehension.

Shared Hosting Differences Dedicated Hosting

Other sites are hosted along with other websites of this type. Site hosted on Server Only one website is hosted on the server according to this plan. Disk space is limited to other servers too share. The charges are levied additionally when the allotted limit is crossed. Disk-space/ Bandwidth Exclusive space is dedicated so no sharing and no limitations are there on the availability of space Several users divide the operating costs and hence, make it cheaper. Cost It costs more as it is dedicated to one user only. Not required as maintenance and security is managed by the provider itself. Technical Skills Technicality is required to set up, administer and manage a server. Firewall and server security programs and applications are provided by hosting company. Security A user can control security programs and there are fewer chances of acquiring viruses, spyware, and malware. More risk of getting blacklisted as someone’s malpractice like spamming may blacklist the entire IP address. Blacklisting No risk of getting blacklisted as long as one does not employ unethical procedure. A lot of traffic could lead slow response time and loading time. Server Performance and Response Time Since no resources are shared, response time does not slow down. Provides less control to the user. Level of Control Provides more control as preferred programs and apps can be added.

Website holders who do not have the technical know-how to manage and control should opt for shared hosting whereas those with such knowledge and experience should select dedicated hosting. Shared hosting proves to be economical when advanced apps and elements are not required. Dedicated hosting is for premium users with large establishments who have a large website need and function accordingly. One of the fundamental differences between different web hosting accounts is if a site has its own full-fledged server or does it shares one with other sites. This defines if the site has its own IP address or shares with other sites. The buyer is required to assess the needs and available financial resources before signing up for hosting and selecting a host should be done with utmost concern.