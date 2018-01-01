Shared Vs Dedicated Server Hosting

Shared Hosting VS Dedicated Server Hosting
Dedicated hosting service, dedicated server, or managed hosting service is a type of Internet hosting where the client leases an entire server and is not shared with anyone. In this hosting, organizations have full control over the server(s), including choice of operating system, hardware, etc. Server administration can usually be provided by the hosting company as an add-on service. Dedicated servers are most often housed in data centers, providing redundant power sources and HVAC systems.
The major differences between dedicated and shared hosting are:
- How is the web server used with Shared web hosting? The web server is shared between many different domains or websites. However, with dedicated web hosting, the web server is dedicated to one website.
- Cost: Shared hosting is cheap and dedicated hosting is expensive.
The ultimate success of a website relies on a good web host and the role of a hosting account should not be taken casually. Right kind of hosting account complements to the profit ratings of a company. For an average sized business, selection between a shared and a dedicated web hosting plan can be challenging. To consider present and future retirements along with making the right choice can be perplexing. Selecting a hosting type depends on resources, server and website requirements. The following points trace upon each aspect of shared and dedicated web hosting plans according to their features, for lucidity and comprehension.