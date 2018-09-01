Protect System Using Modern Smart Firewall Guard

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Modern Smart Firewall Guard
Modern Smart Firewall Guard
Most operating systems have a built-in firewall, you can configure and tune its settings to fix things forever.
Network Firewall: To block unauthorized content and code from the network while ensuring the unimpeded flow of data packets vital to the operations of the enterprise. They are designed to intercept external incursion.
DNS Firewall: Present users or servers on the network to connect to known or suspect public internet addresses outside the system.
Modern smart Firewall Guard enables you
- To block or allow specific IP addresses or protocols, unauthorized connections
- Act as VPNs or HTTPS inspection proxies
- Filter ports, URL's, attachments and sockets
- Stop DDoS attacks, block upper layer attacks
- Perform intrusion detection or prevention.
- It comes with features like patch discovery and inline patching.
Firewall Examples
Zone Alarm, Little Snitch for Mac, ConfigServer for Linux Server, Mac Keeper
Next Generation Firewall (NGFWs)
- Effective against modern attacks in which an unauthorized hacker or malware program connects to an unprotected or vulnerable listening service or daemon.
- For both client-side and network protection
- Does deep packet inspection with intrusion detection and the ability to examine encrypted traffic.
Why you need a Firewall?
- Your computer or network is unsecured and had weak passwords
- Not patched or have buggy software thus allowing anyone to log in, connect and exploit
- You wish to block unauthorized connections.
- Operating Systems itself does contain bugs which are exploitable.
Other Security Measures
- Anonymous NETBIOS connection in Windows, which Microsoft block it by default from Windows XP onwards.
- First Line of Defense: Routers provide a better and faster way to block unauthorized IP addresses or protocols. Its upper layer code and rule sets drop unwanted traffic.
- Use of DMZ and authorized networks which forwards to DNS services or queries public DNS directly and then compare query or response against a blacklist of known entities harmful to the organization.
- Always-connected Internet access
- Port 21 blocking: Ports like 21, 143 are not used these days. Ports with encryption 465, 587, 993 995 are only used.
|Email Provider
|IMAP Settings
|POP Settings
|SMTP Settings
|AOL
|Server: imap.aol.com
Port: 993
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Server: pop.aol.com
Port: 995
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Server: smtp.aol.com
Port: 465
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Gmail
|Server: imap.gmail.com
Port: 993
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Server: pop.gmail.com
Port: 995
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|
Server: smtp.gmail.com
Port: 465
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|iCloud
|Server: imap.mail.me.com
Port: 993
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Server:
Port:
Encryption:
|Server: smtp.mail.me.com
Port: 587
Encryption: STARTTLS
|MSN
|Server: imap-mail.outlook.com
Port: 993
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Server: pop-mail.outlook.com
Port: 995
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Server: smtp-mail-outlook.com
Port: 587
Encryption: STARTTLS
|Office 365
|Server: outlook.office365.com
Port: 993
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Server: outlook.office365.com
Port: 995
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Server: smtp.office365.com
Port: 587
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Outlook.com
Hotmail.com
Live.com
|Server: imap-mail.outlook.com
Port: 993
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Server: pop-mail-outlook.com
Port: 995
Encryption: SSL/TLS
|Server: smtp-mail-outlook.com
Port: 587
Encryption: STARTTLS
Above table content coutesy by: https://support.office.com/en-us/article/pop-and-imap-email-settings-for-outlook-8361e398-8af4-4e97-b147-6c6c4ac95353
Further Improvements Required
- Firewall not good at stopping the client-side attacks. Whenever the user clicks the malicious code which initiates allowed outbound connection and allowed resulting inbound connection to a user's computer.