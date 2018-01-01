To own online store or a web store and to run the same is fun for some people. However, if someone thinks about the same from generating revenue or earning a point of view, without a doubt, it is a real source of income.

In the market, several numbers of hosted e-commerce platforms are available and to select the one, is a difficult task, as most people are not aware of these platforms. So, here some of the best-hosted e-commerce platforms are covered which are beneficial in setting up and manage an online store speedily at affordable prices.

Best Hosted E-commerce Platforms

Shopify – One of the best-hosted e-commerce platform available in the market. It is the most reputed and fruitful online shopping cart tool as it has adapted app store, used when a user wishes to expand the size of its online store. With this app store, hundreds of apps are provided by Shopify with a choice of professional themes. It offers features abandoned cart recovery, Point of sale system, Mobile app, with unlimited data transfer capacity and other products. Its packages begin at a price of $14 per month.

BigCommerce – A reputed and famous online shopping cart tool for small to mid-size businesses. Features offered are gift cards, real-time shipping quotes, customer support rendered for 24*7 via e-mail, live chat, phone, abandoned cart recovery, unlimited disk space, bandwidth and several other products. It can be integrated with Google Shopping, eBay, and others in a user-friendly way and certified by Google trusted store. Its packages start at a price of $29.95 per month.

Yahoo Store – One of the famous shopping carts meant for small businesses. Yahoo Store was the first one which provides an online eCommerce solution. A well known and a reliable brand offers impressive features, several options of integration for payment providers, a system for inventory control and back office with shipping carriers. Unlimited disk space, bandwidth, and other products are offered. Yahoo store provides with no. of discounts on services it offers; 20% discount offered when user click on Yahoo/Bing advertising network. Packages start at a price of $19.95 a month.

Volusion – After Yahoo store, Volusion comes on the second one. A famous online brand ranges from leading 10,000 websites to the entire web. It is too cheap also, starter plan offered at $15 per month comes with required features with abandoned cart recovery. Essential features offered are Built-in Deal of the Day option, integration with eBay and Amazon, Built-in loyalty program.

1ShoppingCart – An overall online e-commerce solution permits for setting up and manage a web store with integrating the payment functionality to the website. Features offered are shopping cart, autoresponders for follow up with clients, built-in integrated affiliate program, great upsell abilities with proper support. It is an expensive e-commerce platform.

Wix – A free Website builder also offers e-commerce features. It has gained popularity recently and famous among youths. It is different from other platforms regarding providing excellent visual design interface which is used to position each and every element of the website in the color user wish. It is a cost-effective platform as it does not incur any transaction costs and packages offered at low prices. With instant and user-friendly setup, a visual editor with no. of templates are provided.

X-Cart Cloud – An open source hosted e-commerce platform version of X-Cart Downloadable continuously working with the team of developers for improving their products. Good features it offers are Cloud Search, Point of Sale module comes with the Standard Edition with no transaction fees. Its starter plan is offered at $19.95 a month.

3dcart– An unpopular online e-commerce platform, people are not much aware of this, yet it is rich regarding features. No transaction fees, features offered especially for web developers with mobile front-end and a mobile back-end with SEO and no. of shipping options. Yes, but it is not a cost-effective option, so users who are looking for an affordable platform, for them, not a good option.

Conclusion

All of the above given online shopping carts are very much different regarding tools, and some of them have same. The Good thing is that they all are available for a try at free of cost but for that have some patience as it takes a little bit time. Rest it depends on users budget, features required and pattern of usability.