PHP-Nuke hosting

PHP-Nuke is a web-based automated news publishing and content management system based on PHP and Myself. The system is fully controlled using a web-based user interface. PHP-Nuke as a content management system (CMS) allows you to create community-based portals (websites), in which users and editors can post news items (user-submitted news items are selected by editors) or other types of articles. PHP-Nuke is build for the user who intends to create a portal to adhere to these standards during the modification of the graphics of the system. Even though, you can also set permissions that only allows certain web site members to include downloads, but not allowed for the administrative part of the web site. You can also create subscriber option in your website to send your subscribers latest updates of your web sites functionality.

The goal of PHP-Nuke is to have an automated web site to distribute news and articles with users system. PHP-Nuke is a Web Portal System, storytelling software, News system, online community. The popularity of this application increasing due to several reasons such as most of the users find this system the most encouraging, because of its large support from the developer's community across the world. Hence, if any bugs occurred in the system due to any reason will be solved quickly.

Modules can be conveniently added to the PHP-Nuke system in addition to the core modules, thereby adding extensions and enhancing the functionality of the system. The whole system is maintained by administrators using the web-based administration section. Using the Theme System, the entire look and feel of the website can be customized according to user preferences. PHP-Nuke is able to support a number of different languages as well. People might wonder as to why they should PHP-Nuke and not static HTML pages.

Like this: Like Loading...