News Archive Canadianwebhosting Feb 2017 to July 2018

News Archive Canadianwebhosting
- (July 05, 2018) Announces CloudSafe Online Backup Service to back up critical data from full VM images to bare-metal and granular data and its restoration. An enterprise-grade AES 256 bit encryption available on backup which enables to regain control of its operations seamlessly and securely. A block-level backup offered, to backup only the changed parts of the files. Furthermore, automates the deletion of outdated data from storage. It chooses non-operational hours to ensure the business runs smoothly. The backups can be kept locally on any network location or on the cloud which is restorable from anywhere on the web.
- (Apr 10, 2018) The company fully committed to meet data and security requirements completed its annual SOC 2 Type II independent audit by AT 101. The audit process conducted on February 1, 2017, and January 31, 2018, examined company services with compliance with industry best practices, controls and procedures. The customers and media can obtain a report on request.
- (July 31, 2017) Launched Weebly Website Builder for non-technical users to build professional looking websites. It comes with a broad variety of customizable templates. Also, provides, an impressive array of professional e-commerce features. Most of which include features like mobile responsiveness, custom forms, unlimited web pages, site search, password protection and advanced analytics. Using drag and drop interface, a user can build a professional website in few minutes.
- (July 20, 2017) Announced the release of 100% Canada-based OpenStack environment, OpenStack Ocata. It would bring a range of new features with an improvement in stability, scalability, and manageability. This deployment would allow stable and fast instance upgrades. Also, provide highly available storage backend, load balancing between instances, firewall capabilities on your virtual router, and more.
- (16 March 2017) Canadian Web Hosting Expands Virtual Private Server Plans With Lower Pricing and more resources with SSD storage. It would boost hosting a performance by 2.5 times.
- (February 23, 2017) Canadian Web Hosting Deploys Customer Intelligence Platform Cloudash™ in beta with Integrated Artificial Intelligence. It would offer additional capabilities around public cloud computing, OpenStack and object storage. It delivers real insights which include reports on resource usage, quick identification of rogue processes, areas for cost reduction and decreased day-to-day management.