About Dedicated Hosting

For those who have a website of their own that is getting more and more traffic each day, one of the biggest dilemmas is whether to go for dedicated servers or stick to their shared servers.

Dedicated servers are for organizations that need specialized technology, added security or have outgrown the shared resource hosting environment. Many of our dedicated server customers host web sites for their customers just like we do. The number one reason they chose Red Hat Hosting for their dedicated server is our expertise and attentive support and service.

You have applications that cannot be installed in a shared or virtual web hosting environment. You have a large opt-in mailing list Your company has sensitive financial information that needs a higher level of protection and security.

For those who are starting a website and need to choose a host, consider the given questions:

Do you really require large bandwidths? Can you pay the $100 per month to the host? Do you have a database or a CPU intensive site? Do you require a specific kind of server configuration?

In case you answered most questions in the affirmative, you need a dedicated server for your site.

This kind of server will cost you around $100 each month but here is a list of its benefits:

You have the entire machine at your disposal.

There are no other sites eating up your resources and hence you get great performance.

All database queries will get responses much faster.

You are the one to have the root level control.

You can install any software according to your needs.

The dedicated servers ensure that you have super fast connectivity between the web applications that you have and the database. The database queries are met with greater speed and efficiency if you are using this server. In fact, you can even install applications that are not allowed by shared servers. At the same time, you will not have the worries of numerous other websites eating up your resources and resulting in overcrowding.