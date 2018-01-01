Web hosting vital for website’s success

Web hosting services play a vital part in your website's success. Without a web host you will not have any way to support your site on the Internet, so you must make sure that you choose a quality hosting account that provides a wide variety of features and services. There are some features you should look for in a quality web host.

Support

You want a web hosting service that provides support 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year. The reason for this is you need your website up and running at all times, allowing you to make sales. If your website is down it could be costing you a lot of money, not to mention visitors who cannot access your site. If you have a problem at 6 am Christmas Day, you want to be able to contact your web host support and have it taken care of. This is a sign of a good web hosting company. Also, don't just take their word they offer support round the clock, give them a couple of test calls at off hours and weekends to see if they respond.

Contact Information

You should have all the important contact information for your web host. If this information is not available then you'll most likely have problems in the long run. If they cannot give you a way to contact them when you have a problem or need help then you may have to wait days before you get your problems resolved. This is unacceptable. If contact information is not listed online keep looking for hosts.

Free Will Cost You

If you are developing a website for business purposes, make sure you buy your own URL and get real website support that you pay for. If you use free web hosts, you will cost yourself money because customers will not take your site seriously as the impression will be that you don't either.

Some other features are also considered like:-



E-mail

Make sure your web host supports e-mail and allows multiple addresses. You will need this in your business so you certainly want a server that supports this. If not, find another host because most good web hosts allow for e-mail addresses.

Server Space and Bandwidth

You want to be sure your web host has adequate server space so your website has plenty of room to grow. Bandwidth is also important because the more bandwidth the host has, the faster your page loads, which in turn means more customers that will actually make it to your site because it opened quickly.