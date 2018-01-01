Linux /etc/hosts file

With the starting of the machine, some of the hostnames are required to be mapped or translated to IP addresses before DNS is referenced. So, /etc/hosts file are dedicated to store this mapping. If a name server is missing or not there, this file can be consulted by your system's network program to know the IP address which corresponds to a hostname.

Here is a sample of /etc/hosts file

IPAddress Hostname Alias

127.0.0.1 localhost deep.openna.com

208.164.186.1 deep.openna.com deep

208.164.186.2 mail.openna.com mail

208.164.186.3 web.openna.com web

In the given sample, first line begins with IP Address, a left most column needs to be resolved. Middle column is Hostname. Any the last column is Alias for the host given. Now in the second line, IP address 208.164.186.1 is shown for the host deep.openna.com and its alias or its other name given is deep.

When the process of configuring of networking files is finished, network must be restarted so that changes done can be effective.

[root@deep] /# /etc/rc.d/init.d/network restart

Setting network parameters [ OK ]

Bringing up interface lo [ OK ]

Bringing up interface eth0 [ OK ]

Bringing up interface eth1 [ OK ]

When network card needs to be configured, first decide the IP address, then FQDN, and aliases which are maximum used in the hosts file.

The syntax is:

<IP address> myhost.example.org aliases

For ensuring security, IP Address must be kept in the range of private network IP Addresses, until and unless computer becomes visible to the web. Ranges which are valid are:

Class Networks

A 10.0.0.0

B 172.16.0.0 through 172.31.0.255

C 192.168.0.0 through 192.168.255.255

192.168.1.1. could be a valid IP address and a valid FQDN for this IP address could be www.linuxfromscratch.org

FQDN is always required, whether user is making use of a network card or not. In order to run or operate some programs in a correct manner, FQDN plays a vital role.

Create the Linux /etc/hosts file by running

cat > /etc/hosts << “EOF”

Begin /etc/hosts (network card version)

127.0.0.1 localhost

[192.168.1.1] [<HOSTNAME>.example.org] [HOSTNAME]

End /etc/hosts (network card version)

EOF

IP Address 192.168.1.1 and <HOSTNAME>.example.org values are required to change according to the specific needs of the users. If IP address is assigned by a network/system administrator, machine always connects to an existing network.

If network card is not configured,

In Linux, hosts file is available under /etc/hosts. To edit the same, either a terminal text editor or a graphical text editor can be used. Unfortunately, only one graphical tool is available which partially control the hosts file, Linux Mint‘s Domain Blocker application. Need to add those entries in the hosts file by which hostnames specify to 127.0.0.1 is pointed out. Although all this can be done with the Domain Blocker also.

As said above, hosts file is a system file, if any changes are done in it, they need to save and for this administrative rights are required. Thus, a file can be edit by using terminal commands like Sudo nano /etc/hosts or gksu gedit /etc/hosts. A terminal needs to be used so appropriate application with administrative rights can be launched. Only replace gedit or nano with all time favorite graphical text editor and terminal text editor respectively. In nano, once editing is done in the file, press Ctrl + X on the keyboard, and then overwrite the changes.

After creating the Linux hosts file, when they need to customize, process is given

