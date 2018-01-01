Hosting with Google

Google is an American multinational corporation which provides Internet-related products and services, including Internet search, cloud computing, software and advertising technologies.

The company was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin while both attended Stanford University. Together, Brin and Page own about 16 percent of the company's stake. Google was first incorporated as a privately held company on September 4, 1998, and its initial public offering followed on August 19, 2004. The company's mission statement from the outset was “to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful”, and the company's unofficial slogan is “Don't be evil”.

The company offers online productivity software including email, an office suite, and social networking. Google's products extend to the desktop as well, with applications for web browsing, organizing & editing photos, and instant messaging. Google leads the development of the Android mobile operating system, as well as the Google Chrome OS browser-only operating system, found on specialized netbooks called Chromebooks.

Google has been estimated to run over one million servers in data centers around the world, and process over one billion search requests and about twenty-four petabytes of user-generated data every day.

Google, an ICANN-accredited registrar of domain names. Google is approved to sell names in seven top-level domains (TLDs) including .com, .net, .org, .biz, info, .name and .pro.

Blogger, a free Google Web Hosting platform already has the largest user base. Google can easily acquire some of the most popular web hosting companies and use it as a base to build a business around.

Web hosting requires tons of servers, data centers, and skilled technical support staff. Google already has all that. Google also acquired Urchin that offers web analytics to customers for free. Most business customers want Email (gmail) and Web hosting (google) from the same company.

Wishlist for Google Web Hosting Service – Unlimited server storage (GMail), Visitor Tracking (Urchin Or Google Analytics), Site Search (Google), Google Hosting Software for Desktop (like Picassa, GDS), Monetization with Adsense, Domain Parking with Adsense Domains.

This is probably the first time that Google’s infrastructure is being used to host a ‘static website’ of an event that will get plenty of press attention and web traffic in the coming days.

There are quite a few advantages with hosting websites on Google. First, it is more reliable since your site will get served through Google’s own data centers.

Second, if you have a low traffic website, it is highly likely that you won’t have to spend a penny for web hosting. You get 1 GB of free storage space for hosting your images, HTML web pages and other files and 1 GB of bandwidth per day. If you exceed that quota, you pay-per-use.