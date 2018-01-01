10 Common WordPress Errors and Fixes

WordPress is all about lucidity and most of the mistakes are reported and resolved by someone before the user. But some common mistakes cause the customer to a panic attack. Beginners have the opportunity to check these via numerous tutorials available. 10 most common WordPress errors and their respective fixes are described below:

Syntax Error: this occurs either when the user misses something or when the code has incorrect syntax while trying to add code snippets into WordPress. The result is a PHP parse error and is viewed as:

Parse error – syntax error, unexpected $end in /public_html/site1/wp- content/themes/my-theme/functions.php on line 263

The error message indicates erroneous entity and its location in the code. To fix this the correct syntax needs to be corrected. In a majority of cases, the culprit is a missing bracket or some inaccurate unexpected character in the code. Internal Server Error: Also viewed as 500 Internal Server Error, this usually happens when the server is unable to identify and recognize the problem. The user is left on the lurch to detect the problem on own. Database Connection Error: It is obvious that the reason for viewing this error is the inability of connection between a website with the database. It may spell doom for a novice but it can be easily solved by correcting database login authorization (database host, database password, and database username. The cause may also be an unresponsive or corrupted database. 404 Error: Viewed when a user visits a single post, the next step is to browse through all sections of the site together with the admin area, looking out for permalink settings. To resolve this issue the user needs to reconfigure permalinks settings or update their rewriting rules manually. The sidebar below Content Error: When sidebar appears below instead of next to the content, the cause is related to themes. While adding code scraps, failing to close HTML div tag or adding an extra closing div may cause breakage in theme layout. Further, using disproportionate width in CSS and not clearing the float appropriately are other triggers. Memory Exhausted Error: The cause of this error is depletion of default allocated memory size limit and is indicated by a white screen or an error message: Fatal error: Allowed memory size of 33554432 bytes exhausted (tried to allocate 2348617 bytes) in /home/username/public_html/site1/wp- includes/plugin.php online xxx White Text and Missing Buttons Error: This problem occurs when concatenated JavaScript does not work in user’s admin area, missing or corrupt TinyMCE files or issues with some other plugins that modify or extends TinyMCE shipped with WordPress. Locked Out of WordPress: When a user forgets a password and has no access to the password recovery email, it may result in being locked out of WordPress admin area. Additionally, plugin or code that wrongly tries to make some changes to the admin section and the action of changing all usernames and passwords due to the hacking of WordPress site may be the reason too. Login Page Refresh and Redirecting Issue: When the user tries to log in to WordPress dashboard and is redirected back to login page, the user needs to check the values for site URL and home URL in the options table. Image Upload Issue: Sometimes all images are viewed as broken and on uploading to a post using media uploader, it results in an error and all files appear as broken. This occurs due to incorrect file and directory permissions in an installation of WordPress.

Although this list is not exhaustive, these common errors and their solutions will enable the user to breeze through most of them.

At timesWordPress Hosting creates memory problems and fatal errors like :

Fatal error: Allowed memory size of 33554432 bytes exhausted (tried to allocate 78 bytes) in /home/…/ on line 806

For this problem, the best solution is to increase the memory of WordPress.

For increasing the memory in few steps :

Step 1 >> Login to your Control panel.

Step 2 >> Then enter to “File Manager”

Step 3 >> Try adding this line to your wp-config.php file :

define(‘WP_MEMORY_LIMIT', '64M');

Step 4 >> Now save your settings.