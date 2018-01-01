Content Handling WordPress User Guide

WordPress is a most popular CMSbased on PHP and MySQL, used for developing website and e-commerce sites.

Content Editing

Text Editor page writing gives simple text typing. At the end of the page by pressing enter key option of paragraph formatting will be generated automatically. On the top of text editor, more formatting options are available. For editing text required features are provided by these options. There is an icon of the advanced toolbar by clicking on it the user can get more functions.

Editing Icons Use

It is simple and easy to edit icons. A user has to select the text block and strike desired editing button to get an effect. To insert picture option is simply by clicking on the desired place, an icon of posting image is clicked and pop-up information should be filled.

Content Writing in WP

Many options are available and user needs to click on Add new button for writing a new post. A writing box will be opened and a user can either use the box for writing or can paste that content. If anyone wishes to write a page rather than a post then he should click on the page tab instead of clicking post.

Post Writing in WP

A title is Very Important for any type of post. It should be so fascinating and influencing so that people would have the urge to read the post. A title should be made descriptive and see-able on the top and also have linked text to redirect useful pages on the post.

Post Publishing

WP will save post Automatically as a draft while writing. A user can also use publish or save options. A preview option is helpful to check that how a post will look after publishing. A post cannot be published on the web until a user will click on the publish button. After clicking on the publish button user will be directed to write post page. There is an option of calendar button just above the publish button by which user can select a date for publishing of the post.

Difference between Post and Page in WordPress

WordPress includes two content types post and pages. A beginner will wonder what is a difference between them. Still, they have some minor differences.

WP Posts:-Posts are reverse chronologically listed content entries on blog's home page. Due to this order posts are always in a timely manner. Users have to go deeper to find this. A post is connected through RSS feeds. The very timely nature of posts makes it extremely social. These posts allow users to use social plugins for sharing posts on social websites. Posts have a built-in commenting feature to allow users to comment or review on relevant topics.

WP Page:-On the other hand Pages are static “one-off” content type like contact us, about, privacy policy, legal disclaimers much more. Pages are timeless for example you are free to update your about page 2013 to about page 2014. WordPress pages do not include RSS as they are timeless. There is no social plugin because of users no need to comment on your contact page, or your legal disclaimers page. WordPress pages are placed in hierarchically manner. Pages also have an archaic feature called Order which lets you customize the order of pages by assigning a number value to it.