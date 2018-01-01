Secured and Scalable WordPress eCommerce Hosting

WordPress E-Commerce Hosting

Features

Numerous payout options

Shipping Calculations

Well Defined Categories / Groups Section

Adding Products is simple

Customization of goods, price, stock control, shipping and weight settings, product variations, merchant notes, product downloads, coupon codes, and promotions

Pre-installed payment gateways including Chronopay, PayPal, PayPal – Express, Google Checkout, and manual payment

Plugins required for setting E-Commerce website using WordPress

WordPress e-Commerce Plugin: The WP eCommerce plugin is the most commonly used shopping cart system for WordPress. A very popular plugin that offers many options for setting up an online store with WordPress. WP e-Commerce integrates with PayPal, Google Checkout, Authorize.net and more.

eShop : eShop is a free plugin

Quick Shop : Quick Shop is a free plugin, use sidebar widgets to create a simple shopping cart. Post tags generate a form to add products to the cart.

YAK : YAK is a free plugin that creates a simple shopping cart, associates products with posts, using post ID as the product ID.

WordPress e-Commerce Themes

Crafty Cart : A free e-commerce theme designed to work with the e-commerce plugin.

SimpleCart(js) : It is a new free theme from Chris Wallace.

E-commerce Theme : It is a premium theme from iThemes.It is a single-user license cost $79.95, and a developer's license costs $199.

Market Theme : It provides everything that is needed to run an e-commerce site with WordPress. The cost is $55 for a standard license or $150 for a developer's license.

WPShop : It is available through ThemeForest for $35.

eGoods : It is available through ThemeForest for $30.

ArtShop : It is also available through ThemeForest for $30.

Thus, E-commerce For WordPress surely earns valid consideration for any new online store project.

E-Commerce Hosting

WordPress eCommerce Hosting

Managed WordPress E-Commerce Hosting is the best option for everyone. As you need not understand how to manage the servers or need not upgrade yourself. The other thing your host can worry about patching things, such as – security vulnerabilities for plugins.

WordPress E-Commerce Hosting Companies

WordPress E-Commerce Hosting Companies have various plans. Whether you are just starting out or have a big organization, or you need some control over your server environment, these companies have plans for you. These companies have great features, such as – SSL compatibility, staging sites, and solid support. They manage the resources to make sure that they maximize the performance.

If you have a site with higher traffic and want a completely managed experience and quality support, then also these companies offer you best services. They have customization plans too. They have great developer-centric features and far greater server access. These companies offer WordPress hosting optimized services with excellent speed, and several other features for developer goodies.

If you are planning to build an eCommerce site with WordPress, then you may get confused which E-commerce plug-in fits your needs best. However, now need not worry as there are some WordPress e-commerce hosting companies who offer their plug-ins free to use and are also perfect for creating any profitable WordPress e-store. So you can easily try them. These web hosting companies have experienced, dedicated & skilled technical support staff, who are always ready to help & assist you. The main aim of these companies is customer satisfaction.