To host your own website on the choice of your hosting provider, there are several hosting providers are available and here you will see

How to install WordPress in Godaddy account in 10 minutes

There is a process which if you follow step by step, and then you may install WordPress in go daddy account in even less than 10 minutes. So have a look…

In the first step, you will need to purchase your own domain i.e. the URL (Uniform resource locator) of the website on which your site will appear.

In the next step, you will need to buy the web hosting company or provider, thus here we are talking about Go daddy hosting so you will go to buy this to store the files which provide the back-end technology and make your site, to display required links and other things on the website. To buy the hosting provider, first of all you need to log in the Godaddy.com website with your login id and password, then you can purchase this by clicking your domain name under Domains from your dashboard or you may buy this hosting given at your right side from the account start page under the “Products” tab and then choose “Hosting” option under the “Web Site Options “box given on the right.

Next when you select your hosting plan, then it is suggested that go with the Linux Operating system, if you have the option to choose anyone from the Windows or Linux. When you choose windows OS, then you need to spend an hour in troubleshooting it and you will get the errors continuously. It also doesn’t allow you to access your site’s error logs, thus it is recommended that if you don’t have the very strong reason to use windows, and then choose Linux.

Now in the next step, you will go to find the database options and to find this you will click your domain name under “Domains” tab given on the account start page or click around wildly until you reach the end of the hosting control center and then select “Hosting” from the new dashboard. Now you see that Databases is available at the bottom of the list on the page and from there you may select the option “My SQL” which is one and only your option. But with this, you have another option also to use windows hosting. Now you will reach to your SQL area, which may be open in a new tab.

You will see “content,” “statistics” and “settings” from tabs given on the top, thus actually it’s not your MySQL dashboard. Next, in the upper right corner, you may select the option “Create Database” which will create your database and it may take 20 Minutes in the first chance and the second may take almost your half day. Then give your database a non-standard name so that it may not be hacked by the hackers but here Go daddy provide you limitations on length and character options. Default full permissions user with the same name as the database is also created.

Now in the last step, we will go to set up and install the WordPress by following the given steps:

Download and unzip the WordPress package if you have not done earlier. Create a database on your web server, and MySQL user who contains all the rights for accessing and modifying your database.

In the next step upload the WordPress files to the location of your choice on your web server but for this there are two options: If you want to integrate WordPress into the root of your domain upload all contents of the unzipped WordPress directory (excluding the WordPress directory itself) into the root directory of your web server and If you want to have your WordPress installation in its own subdirectory on your web site, then create the blog directory on your server and upload the contents of the unzipped WordPress package to the directory via FTP.

One point is to be noted here that if your FTP client has an option to convert file names to lower case, then please be sure it's disabled.

Run the WordPress installation script by accessing the URL in a web browser and this is the URL where you uploaded the WordPress files.

WordPress is installed now and then change the default “localhost” value in your wp-config.php file, if this does not do then you may get errors in the installation process and you may see that WordPress cannot connect to the database. Now choose the pencil icon given next to your database by moving back to the MySQL portion of the dashboard. Then you need to Copy/paste the information your “Host Name:” to the suitable portion of your wp-config to replace “localhost” and then run the installer and choose your username and password.