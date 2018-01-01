The rental or outsourcing of business applications from an applications service provider instead of installing the software internally is known as application hosting.

Hosting application is also an option as small or medium business may be lacking the technical expertise to manage the process and associated IT infrastructure, backup faculties or security features. Real time monitoring in 24×7 environments being the prerequisite for efficient application management, application hosting providers with required expertise, skills and infrastructure may be the best option.

Application hosting is the solution for you if you want any business process to be implemented swiftly and in most cost effective manner. Application hosting services implies installing and running application on third party server instead of local network. Real Time Data service can be the answer to your application hosting solution, vertical or enterprise.

The total costs of ownership of an application consists of application licenses, besides the server, systems and up gradations costs besides IT infrastructure maintenance. Application hosting services eliminates this cost or reduces the operating cost by a great margin. Thus with software hosting solutions not only you free internal resources for other purpose, you also make capital funds available for your business interests.

Technology is an ever changing feels and the rate at which technologies goes obsolete is high. A managed comprehensive Application hosting solution enables you to use the latest technology in terms of servers, security tools as well as data protection tools to access your applications in secured and reliable environment. This saves the huge upfront costs involved. For small monthly charges you access the world class technology and capabilities.

Setting up a local network to enable application to be functional may be both time and costs sensitive, particularly for enterprise. Application hosting solves many of these deployment and scalability issues. Your application may be installed and functional at a very short notice and you do not have to worry about the scalability issues. Any number of users can be added any time and you do not have to provision for the future requirements and hence saving in terms of infrastructure costs.

Troubleshooting, support and upgrades managed by Application host Managed Application hosting means that you are not worried about the performance, server uptime, technical troubleshooting or software upgrades. All these features come with the application hosting service and the application service provider ensure that the IT environment is monitored in real time, 24x7x365 manner for security threats and to ensure high server uptime. Application upgrades are also managed by the application hosting providers.

An application service provider (ASP) provides application hosting. It is a business that provides computer-based services to customers over a network. Software offered using an ASP model is also sometimes called On-demand software or software as a service (SaaS). The most limited sense of this business is that of providing access to a particular application program using a standard protocol such as HTTP.

The need for ASPs has evolved from the increasing costs of specialized software that have far exceeded the price range of small to medium sized businesses. As well, the growing complexities of software have led to huge costs in distributing the software to end-users. Through ASPs, the complexities and costs of such software can be cut down. In addition, the issues of upgrading have been eliminated from the end-firm by placing the onus on the ASP to maintain up-to-date services, 24 x 7 technical support, physical and electronic security and in-built support for business continuity and flexible working.