Developing a professional web presence requires a comprehensive strategy to ensure success.

What is the purpose of page

News

PR

Blog Post

Educational

Sales Piece

Content timing – How long the content will remain relevant:

Always

Next Version

Always Interesting News

Recur

How many external pages are required for the page also monitor the ranking while moving to that page.

The purpose of the page is crucial as no visitor may go in a vacuum.

Professional Web Design and Own Domain Name

Choose Good Host

The most important element to the overall success of your website is your hosting service. Your hosting service cannot guarantee your site will succeed, but it can surely devastate it.

The best way to choose a web hosting company is to follow these suggestions. Remember, selecting the right web hosting company is vital to your success on the Internet.

Uptime Guarantee

“I found somewhere cpwebhosting guy written; We care about your website and its heartbeat,” and with the fact, I hosted my site and let the different uptime checker companies undergo frequent checks every week on my site. Until reports says that my site is active and perfect.

Select the hosting provider with uptime higher than 99.95%”.

Fast Page upload

No matter what applications you use (streaming video, audio, discussion forums, etc.) or plug-ins (Flash and Shockwave), if your visitors cannot load your site within a few seconds, your finished. Recent studies have shown that you only have 5 seconds to grab your visitor's attention. The longer it takes your site to go from download-to-live, the less time you have to retain your visitors. Remember, your competition is only one click away.

Research Reviews on SiteGeek

Find the unbiased reviews from qualified customers of expert web hosting companies.

Always choose a reliable host, money does not matter. For this research before you decide cheapest web hosting provider.

Double check the features and services offered in the plan.

Look for Cost

Compare the hosting companies and go with an affordable cheap hosting provider.

Support

Support is reliable, available 24.7.365, friendly and courteous.

Which one of these features is most important to you when choosing a Web hosting plan?

Multi-domain or Single-domain Shared Hosting

Most of the hosting plan offers unlimited domains to be hosted.

Unlimited Resources

Nobody likes restrictions and chooses the plans offering unlimited resources.

Most of the Hosting companies provides: unlimited bandwidth, webspace, FTP accounts, subdomains, MySQL databases and email accounts

E-Commerce Stores must purchase SSL and dedicated IP.

Scalable Hosting Plans

With a requirement of more disk space and bandwidth, upgrading options are available. With the high usage of multimedia, i.e., audio/video, graphics, demand for space and bandwidth outbound.

Choose Hosting Platform

Linux Hosting is cheap in cost in comparison to Windows. Choose Windows, if your website is in ‘ASP' or ‘.Net'

Control Panel to Manage Resources

All beginners and even some of the advanced web developers benefit from having an easy to use Control Panel to handle network resources provided.

Free Hosting

Everybody advises never to go with Free hosting, as reliability is an issue with them.