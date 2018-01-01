You can host your eCommerce sites with Rock Solid Hosting features. You can set up your Online Store quickly by using it. It offers you the facility of – Unlimited domains, email and disk space, 99.9% uptime with dedicated 24/7 technical support, multiple payment gateway compatibilities, shopping cart platforms, Money Back Guarantee and much more. These websites offer worry-free e-commerce web hosting by providing secure, entirely managed and reliable e-commerce hosting for your online store.

These websites have One stop shop with Powerful admin which constantly get updated & gives you faster response times and much more. E-commerce hosting sites also provide Mobile and social ready platform. These websites provide you the facility of an easy, quick and secure seal.

Technical Support

They have an excellent technical support staff, who are always ready to help, support and assist you. Whenever any problem occurs, you just need to contact them. These customer support staffs are knowledgeable, experienced, skilled & dedicated.

Features

You can sell everything online. It creates, design and manages your store easily. These websites have lots of built-in features which you need to succeed in today's competitive market. They have 100+ conversion optimized themes. You can select, apply, and get started quickly with a professionally designed theme that looks great and can convert visitors into buyers.

By using these websites, you can sell your products & services through multichannel platform without limits. This is a flexible solution for managing your store.

Your Domain Name

You can register and keep your domain renewed every year. Moreover, if you have your domain already then you just need to point it to these websites, and they will set it for you.

Monthly Transparent Upgrades

To stay competitive & to survive in the market, your business needs the latest technology. That is why these e-commerce websites constantly update their platform to give you that edge. They offer new releases mostly on a monthly basis which adds new functionality to help you & stay ahead.

Backups

These websites offer you the facility of backups. This backup facility helps you in case you delete or overwrite any file that you might need to restore. It is your online store which is safe and secure. They offer the same level of security that banks and large financial institutions use for their customers.

Unlimited Staff users with role-based Security

Whether you are a one-man army, or you have a small business with hundreds of employees, these websites have the plan for you. Moreover, its all plans support unlimited admin access.

IP Blocking Security Feature

There are some areas in which you want to block someone else’s reach on your site, such as – you want to prevent employees from accessing the store’s orders unless they’re in your office. Whatever the need of a block, these websites give you control over the access to your web store and administration panel. It offers a platform that grows with your business.

Sell Online Successfully

These e-commerce websites provide you the facility of – creating your professional online store in just a few clicks, make your products visible on price comparison sites and online marketplaces, Attract customers through newsletter distribution and easy Facebook integration which include a domain and an e-mail address too.

E-Commerce Hosting Sites

There are various reputed web hosting companies in the market. These websites offer scalable e-commerce hosting services. It has secure site performance. E-commerce hosting sites offer various facilities and plans. They have different plans & you can choose any of the plans as per your need & budget.