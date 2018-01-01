Web Content Management Tools

Web Content Management facilitates the website creation, integration, management, authorization and administrative tools. These instruments are designed to enable users with bit understanding of programming language or markup languages to create and control web content with relative ease. WCM distributes information via portals, extranets or intranets, and corporate websites. WCM is a subset of the enterprise content management system.

CMS acts as a content creator, a publisher, and reviewer. It will facilitate a content creator to edit content with an authorized user to approve the content for publishing in a live environment.

Why real Content Matters



Development of website looks like software development. It's iterative often involves integrator all over the world. Content provides a backbone to your site. Content should be attractive and developed together with the visual design. In website content placeholder like Lorem ipsum could be fascinating but lastly, it will hold you back. The primary asset of your site is King content.



The Real Traps of Fake Text

Filter content is agreeable when a user is trying to brainstorm many layouts at the same time. Lorem ipsum can support an as fast way to fill the space you can see the rough layout with text.

A web page with the simple design but have quality content much better than a beautiful structure with miserable text.

Better words are the foundation of cooperation. Words are the primary language used for first interaction with users. Firstly need to encourage clients for full understanding the topic and material. Content is not an asset but also a starting point for building blocks of a website.

Sometimes companies urge designers to deliver designs and structure quickly. The structure of web page should surround by content, not the other ways. The flow stream and structure should magnify the effect of words.



Write content by yourself

With lots of research, you would get enough knowledge about text and can re-frame text. Important points could not ignore in content. Original content can boost SEO ranking and increase traffic. By original content, your site can get high exposure, unless Google penalizes websites for putting fake content.



Re-design with present Content

This method is applicable when you are re- writing content for an existing site. The old site’s content will be a much more convenient placeholder than the meaningless Lorem ipsum. It will work like your additional content for a site.

Indeed no matter how extra time and effort spent on developing content but when the audit comes, you will get to know drastic differences between content originally planned since starting and final content. Final content would be the best thing since sliced bread.

