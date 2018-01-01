Roundcube Hosting Vs Zen cart Hosting

Roundcube Hosting:

Before analyzing our topic i.e. Round cube Hosting Vs. Zencart hosting, first of all, we have to discuss that what is Round cube hosting and what is Zencart hosting?

When you run a website, you have to be sure that your inexpensive web hosting is always up to speed. If your servers aren’t working, or if they even get a little bit of downtime, that can mean a loss of revenue and that’s not what anyone wants.

So, if you’re tired of dealing with downtime, or problems you shouldn’t be seeing in the first place, it’s time to start going with a service that keeps you the customer in mind at all times.

Many hosting companies around the world such as Linux host, CPWebHosting, web hosting cheap use Round Cube.

Round cube Web-mail IMAP client was incorporated into epesiBIM (epesi Business Information Manager) – a web-based, open source CRM like application. Round cube Webmail is a browser-based multilingual IMAP client with an application-like user interface.

It provides the full functionality you expect from an e-mail client, including MIME support, address book, folder manipulation, message searching and spell checking. The user interface is fully skinnable using XHTML and CSS 2. Round cube is released under the GPLv2 license. Round cube can be installed with an easy 1 click installation with Fantastico and/or Simplescripts which is offered by all of our recommended hosts.

Round cube is a web-based IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol is a protocol that is meant for email retrieval) email client written in PHP programming language. The most dominant feature of Round cube is the proliferous use of Ajax technology so as to present a more streaming and answerable user interface if compared to traditional webmail client. Round cube is free software released under GNU General Public Licensing. After facing the phase of 2 years of development, the first stable release of Round cube was announced in early 2008.

Many universities use Round cube so as to provide email services to students and staff.

These Universities are-Harvard university, UC Berkeley, University of Utah, University of Oregon, Stevens Institute of Technology, Tilburg University and the University of Sussex.

The Round cube plugin collect each address that we send an email to and records it in an address book, so as to make it available for later use or auto-completion. Round cube plugin adds the functionality of Round cube. Round cube skin is meant for mobiles and desktops.The latest versions of Round cube skins are fully compatible with Round cube 0.8.4.A number of Round cube themes are available for desktop and mobiles. Mobile Cube is a new and fresh Round cube theme for the popular open source email system.

Zen Cart Hosting:

There are lots of hosting packages that some websites need, especially when you’re dealing with e-commerce. What might work for some sites doesn’t work for others—and in this case, Zen cart inexpensive web hosting is an option you always want to check out.

Why? Well, the ease of use and simplicity you’ll find while using it is second to none. You won’t need any previous experience, and, thankfully, it’s easy to get used to. Perhaps that’s the best advantage when it comes to Zen cart hosting—but it’s not the last one, not by a long shot.

So if you’re thinking about making a change, like to a better cheapest hosting package, it’s one you’ll have to check out. It is PHP-based, using a MySQL database and HTML components. Support is provided for numerous languages and currencies, and it is freely available under the GNU General Public License.

Where we concern about the term Zencart, it reveals an open source e-commerce application, which is written in PHP and require an MYSQL database. Zencart provides an easy customization of the online store. Zencart has a built-in system for receiving online payments, setting tax and discount rates, etc. It has been developed to provide user-friendly and powerful e-commerce solution. It supports multiple payment shipping and tax options as well as setting up different currencies and languages. Professional Zencart templates and professional Zencart themes are the best way to create an online website shop in zero amount of time. Free Zencart templates, Premium Zen cart template etc., fit well on any device, including iPad, iPhone, blackberry, and Android. Template system of Zen Cart allows us to create another Zen Cart theme leaving the core files untouched. Clients prefer Zencart Pros because the advice they received in a Zen Cart forum resulted in lost data, costly downtime for their store or hours of frustration. Phpbb2 is a Zencart forum script use to add a forum to the shopping cart. Quantum Gateway Modules is the official release of the Zencart modules for the Interactive integration method. 2CheckOut Payment Zencart Modules incorporates the 2CO products listing at checkout. Zen Cart reviews showed that the platform lacks innovative plug-ins. Zencart reviews also reveal that the upgrades are complicated and may take a while.Zencart Add-ons

improve the ZenCart based store by adding new functionality.

ZenCart Add-ons and Modules are designed to expand or modify the

functionality of ZenCart itself. Zencart SEO maximizes our site’s page

rank. Zencart SEO supports heavily modified ZenCart shopping cart.

The basic difference between round cube hosting and zen cart hosting:

Roundcube Hosting Zen Cart Hosting Connects to any IMAPv4 server Easily keep your products/catalog updated – no HTML coding required adding, deleting, or modifying products. Full support for MIME and HTML messages Works on the popular combination of PHP and MySQL technologies Compose Rich text/HTML messages with attachments Secure – no one but your administrative personnel can access your customer/catalog data Full-featured address book based on vCard with group support User front-end is validated to XHTML 1.0 Transitional. Support for external SMTP server Any PHP coding changes can be protected during upgrades by using the built-in override protection system. Support for shared/global folders and IMAP ACLs Products can be linked and/or copied to multiple categories. Template system for custom themes Attributes can show image/ color swatches.

Now we will deal with our topic i.e. “Round cube hosting Vs. Zencart Hosting”. As far as we concern about the given topic – “Round cube hosting Vs. Zencart Hosting” we does our distinction on the following ground:-

Round cube hosting can be connected to any IMAPV4 server while Zencart Hosting can easily keep our products/catalog updated, and thus there is no need for any HTML coding and also there is no need for adding, deleting or modifying products.

There is full support for MIME and HTML messages in Round cube hosting, on the other hand, Zencart Hosting works on the popular combination of PHP and MYSQL technologies.

Round cube hosting can compose rich text/HTML messages with attachments while although Zencart Hosting is secured, no one can access our customer/catalog data but administrative personnel can do so.

In case of Round cube hosting, there is full featured address book based on vCard with group support while in

Zencart Hosting User front-end is validated to XHTML 1.0 Transitional.

Round cube hosting support for SMTP server while in Zencart Hosting , any PHP coding changes can be protected during upgrades by using the built-in override protection system.

Round cube hosting support for shared/global folders and IMAP ACLs, while in a Zencart Hosting product can be linked and/or copied to multiple categories.

In Round cube hosting, there is template system for custom themes while in Zencart Hosting attributes can show image/color swatches.

Although the above-written article emphasise the concept of “ Round cube hosting Vs. Zencart hosting “ which not only highlights the distinction in both the terms with respect to their features but also specifies their meaning, roles, and applications in different aspects of a new era of development.