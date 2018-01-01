Domain Registration Vs Web Hosting

To have a website you must own a registered domain and have a web host. Many people confuse and use these terms interchangeably.

Domain Registration

Every website has its own, unique domain name. In order to own a domain, you must register a new, unused domain name with any of a number of domain registrars. When choosing a domain registar, here are few things to ask about:

Cost of domain registration (per year, or for multiple years)

Ease of access to modify domain settings – any registrar should grant you access to update your own contact info, change name servers, etc.

How easy it is to contact the domain registrar – some only allow contact through email or the web whereas others offer a telephone number.

If you want whois security, does that cost extra?

Web Hosting

The web host is the place where the actual web content (pages, pictures, etc.) is saved and served up to the World Wide Web. Often (but not always) the web host may also be the place that owns any email addresses associated with your domain.

Although many domain registrars offer web hosting (and may encourage you to host with them), you may actually host your website anywhere. All you need to do is to point your Domain Name Servers (aka DNS) to the web hosting company you want to use.

What you do with your domain beyond registration is up to you. You can

Forward it to another site

Place a parking page on it

Host a site on it

Throw up some revenue scheme.

A few important things with hosting are

Reliability – for most hosts you would expect uptime of over 99.9%. in addition it is important to know that your host has a functional business model and that it is not just going to go away some day

– for most hosts you would expect uptime of over 99.9%. in addition it is important to know that your host has a functional business model and that it is not just going to go away some day Customer support – A rapid customer support is must if you are planning on making a living off the internet

– A rapid customer support is must if you are planning on making a living off the internet Type – Linux and Windows hosting support entirely different features and languages

DOMAIN REGISTRATION SERVICE

Domain registration service is the service to provide domain name (i.e., .com, .in, .org, etc.) with a required agreement to conduct website for commercial, individual, social, etc. sort of purpose. Now-a-days several companies had developed in this sector and providing domain registration service easily within few minute processes. Since domain name registry operator has also the sole registrar for domains, so several companies had been developed independent registrar services. Domain registration is maintained with the help of the domain name registries. These registries contact with domain registrars for providing registration services to public. An end user selects a registrar for providing the registration service and this registrar becomes a designated registrar for the domain name that is chosen by user.

Recently various companies are giving finest facilities regarding domain registration service at affordable prices. Process of registering for domain name services is simple and user friendly with security aspects. Domain name registration providing by several companies is available with friendly features that will enable to control email, web space and so on with secure domain name space at very affordable charges. These services providing companies also help user in managing the domain name with simple interface such as users can renew or extend domain name registrations, can choose email forwarding and web forwarding options, can promote web hosting options, manage pop3 email addresses and make choices for various web hosting options.

Simple process of domain name registration

First of all a suitable domain name should be decided by user according to nature of business and website features. It should make sure that it’s not too long and is easy to remember.

After the choice taking for domain name have to check the availability of domain name. Service providing companies domain checker tool accomplish it after typing the choice name in search box and on the basis of availability results consider alternative domain endings.

Then the final step is now, registration. After displaying search results on the service providing company’s site page, can decide which domain name would like to buy from the available choices.

Domain name registration is the easy process but this registration remains for fixed period of time. After the end of registration period domain name can be renew. Registration service providing company will remind renewal date with email and post. Some registration service provider provides renewal service at very low cost. Unique domain name registration is essential to identify the websites on internet. Several other companies register domains in oneself choice names, can take that’s kind of service with any hosting plans also.

Free domain name registration is also available with various hosting packages. Various service providers register in a .com, .org, .net, .info domains registration free with life time hosting plans. That’s sort of registration is a cheap domain registration with life time validity. The maximum period of registration for a domain name is 10years but some registrars also offer longer period of up to 100 years (abt.). This 100 years registration would not be in the official registration database. With lot of other facilities conclusively registrar or service providing companies provide either cheap domain registration or free domain name registration with preferable hosting plans.

Domain name registration establishes a set of start of authority (SOA) records in the parent domain’s DNS servers. Most of registrar offer DNS hosting as an optional free service. Domain registration is essentially useless for internet services without DNS service for the domain. Most of domain registrars price products and services to address both fees- annual and administration that must be paid to Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). Each ICANN registrar must pay a fixed fee and a variable fee. Some well known registrars are Go Daddy, e Nom, Tucows, Melbourne IT, Network solutions, Dotster. Shared registration system is creating competition day by day and enables end users to choose from many registrars at varying offer range and services.

Brief- Domain registration service is domain name providing service with limited period authority agreement and various facilities to user.

Multi-factor Authentication:-

The importance of multi-factor authentication has increased owing to the recent internet downtime due to security attacks. Hosting registrars for google.co.vn, Lenovo and newyork times website has also been the target of cyber attacks. Internet users were redirected to different sites while accessing these websites. According to the sources Lizard squad took responsibility of attacks. Domain and registrar hijacking is a matter of huge concern as illicit intruder gets access into a server and sensitive information as well. These attacks emphasize over vulnerabilities of Domain registrar accounts therefore an extra layer of security like Multifactor authentication is required.

All company should incorporate extra security with their registrar. It must be made the company policy to implement minimum two-factor authentication for DNS and Domain registration. If more layers are added than it is more than good to keep client domain as secure as possible.

A single layer authentication requires login username and passwords whereas multifactor authentication allows user to receive a unique code .further options may also require token-generated code or restrict certain IP address. Beside Multi factor authentication, businesses also must be prepared for other cyber attacks like DDoS (Distributed denial of service). These attacks can take websites down and can cause internet traffic congestion which has made networks of major companies’ domain unavailable.

Multi-factor authentication includes two or more independent credentials: what user knows (password), what user has (token), what user is (biometric verification).Some typical scenario of Multi factor authentication includes:-

Entering pin after swiping card

Request to enter an OTP which is sent to user’s mobile or email address by authentication server.

Scanning a fingerprint after swiping a card and answering security question.

Using one time password to log in into VPN.

For authentication some factors are used .Authentication factors are categories for identity verification. In MFA each factor tends to enhance the assurance that an entity who is requesting access to system is who or what. Some common categories are:-

Knowledge based factors : these are the information that the user is able to provide in order to log-i.e. Username, password, Ids.

Possession based factor : It is anything a users does have in their possession like security token, OTP etc.

Inherence factors : these are the biological traits which may be used for login. It may includes biometric authentication methods like retina scans, iris scans, fingerprint scans, face/voice recognition mechanism.

An MFA product involves RSA SecurID and EMC RSA Authentication Manager, Symantec Validation and ID Protection Service, Vasco IDENTIKEY Server, CA Strong Authentication and DIGIPASS, Dell Defender, Safe Net Authentication Service.