Domain Hosting Services

Domain hosting refers to businesses that have specialization in hosting domain names for individuals and companies. Domain hosting is linked with web hosting since many companies offer both the services. So, it is business of maintaining files for many websites.

Domain names are phrases that are combined with TLD to access a website through a browser. In other terms, the domain name is the name of a website.

Providers of domain hosting:

There are top notch domain hosting providers in the world of web. They are Bluehost, GoDaddy, Hostgator, Ipage, Inmotion hosting. They are also providing services like WordPress, SSL certificate, website builder, domain registration, site building tools, disk space. Price of domain of different companies start from $2.25/mo to $29/mo.

TLDs or Domain Extension:

A TLD is referred as a domain extension which appears at the end of a domain name. For example, the TLD for www.sitegeek.com is .com. When anybody purchases a domain through a company, he can choose from several different TLDs. Each TLD has its own benefits, so to choose best which suits business and websites.

There are some popular TLDs which are:

.com, .org, .edu, .mil, .gov, .co, .biz, .info, .me, .net

.com, .org and .net have higher search engine rankings. Some country code specific TLDs are there. These TLDs contain two letters following a .co. For example, the country code TLD for the United Kingdom is .co.uk. The country code domains depend upon the specific part of the world as search engines return geotargeted results.

In this year many new TLDs are introduced which emerged on the internet with valid website address endings. They indicate for a particular website.These are:

.bank, .academy, .cloud, .cooking, .auction

TLD’s importance:

In order to associate a domain name with a website or an IP address, we must first register the domain with a specific TLD.Domains are registered for a fixed period of time.

Guides to choose right TLD

One can choose between many different types of domain name extensions but the most popular is the .com extension. .Com domain can be easily sold or purchase by anyone. Many other common international TLDs include .net, .org, .info, .biz, .name and .pro. In the terms of functions, all the extensions have an equal importance which is listed above. Most countries have their own top-level domains which are called ccTLDs. For example, .uk for UK, .fr for France and .us for united states.

What are domain names?

The domain name system which is also called DNS is a worldwide network of web servers that constitute a global database of domain names and IP addresses. The job of DNS is to take web addresses and translate them into different parts of numbers that are flexible with computer. DNS servers are also named as nameservers. Domains are stored on the DNS servers to which they are pointed. When anyone registers a website, the site which is used to purchase domain name usually holds the DNS record for that domain.

Guides to choose right domain name:

To choose a good domain name for the website, just be clear about short-term trends and select something that will give best to your company for years to come. Steps to choose right domain name:

Don’t violate the copyright of others. Include important keyword and focus on recognition. Create a specific domain. If anyone chooses to have for the main site on a non-dot com TLD, then use .com and redirect it. Numbers and hyphens cannot be used.

DOMAIN – HOSTING complement to each other:

To own a blog or any website comprises of two different parts, domain and host. The domain is the address which people use to get to the website. To register a domain with any number of registrars or providers anyone pay an annual fee to use particular web address. Website hosting is the different service that stores the files of website. Self-hosted websites has server space from a company that agrees to store the files.

Along with domain hosting, the website hosting is also important. The website hosting can be done in different ways like Personal website hosting, small business web site hosting and large business website hosting. Pricing is different from the above web hosting services.