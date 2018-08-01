Digital Transformation Leads to Disruption

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Digital Transformation

Digital Transformation

Nobody can deny that the world is changing faster, then one can assume. Most of us are worried that it would disrupt our society, moral-values and human-to-human relationships and interaction. But, to keep themselves updated and competitive we are accepting this digital transformation very speedily. At one, you curse this change, and on another side, you understand its necessary to stay ahead of change.

Google the success stories, and you would find that most Entrepreneur has given credit to technological advancements as their success secret. You cannot stop the change, and only the option is to welcome it, and think, how it can lead to bringing positive change in society.

The business employs the best brains to automate and digitized the industry. Apply latest techniques, machines, and ideas to bring edge over the competition. Attract the best human resource, the companies offer high-salaries, perks, luxurious travel from office to home, nice office ambiance and create an environment, which best suits productivity. In offices, when people enjoy the best gadgets and depend on them, leads to the digital transformation of their lives.

A man is different from all other living beings because of its ability to apply and bring new ideas. It brings the luxury, then, why so much heat! That is what we were doing since the invention of the wheel. The science is there to evolve the man, the use of technology has eased efforts and saved the human race existence from such a long time. And, to keep going the thinking-minds are always welcomed, what if, they worry about the things that digital transformation is going to disrupt our society.

With, all these happenings, there is no stoppage on technological advancements. The software, hardware, robots, artificial intelligence is a part of the business and recommended for upgrade and update.

The customers are also interested in new technology products, they go for its free trials, make their opinion, review, and recommendations. And, if available for discounts, they take immediate buying decision. They find satisfaction, with the new technology products. The pitfall of learning new technology never comes their way, and we have stories of success, where such products become the habits.

It's good to think that digital transformation can lead to disruption. Really!