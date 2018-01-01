Dedicated Web server Advantages

Advantages of Dedicated Web server
- The client has full authority and independence to access to the server.He can store or remove any software or language pack over it.
- Dedicated servers provide higher reliability, increased performance, greater security and exclusive use of the server, system and network resources to the client.
- Good for those who have large business requirements and have large amount of traffic.Also for those who need to open their servers for 24 hours in a day.
- These servers are capable of hosting multiple websites or domains.
- Powerful database support. The client has full access of database on this type of server.
- Strong software support. The client can install or upgrade any type of support on the server according to their need.
Disadvantages of Dedicated Web server:
- Dedicated servers are very costly among all types of web hosting services.
- Requires skilled persons to tackle the dedicated server.
- The server is the property of the service provider. The only thing that the company owns is the data.
- you do not have the option to change the host even if you are not satisfied with it.