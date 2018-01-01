Online Content Management System its Friendly Features and Advantages

In simple words, CMS is just software that helps you to manage all the content for your website. With the help of these content management systems, one can quickly and easily add, edit, update and delete website contents and website pages as well. CMS makes it easy to create a high quality and highly interactive Multilanguage websites without having much technical knowledge. Additionally, they are great for creating websites that will have multiple users or large amounts of content.

There are various benefits or advantages of using content management system for designing or creating your websites which are as follows:

A CMS makes it easier for people to create, edit and publish content on a website. Website publishing has required significant technical skills (HTML, programming). A good CMS allows non-technical authors and editors to easily and quickly publish their content with relative ease.

By using content management system websites structure can be easily changed because content management system uses templates. Once the template is changed to update the colors, design, or navigational structure, all of the site's pages will be updated.

Security is an important issue, particularly for intranets. A CMS can facilitate better content security. It can control who is allowed to publish to the website, and who is allowed to see what content.

Content Management system reduces time-to-publish, allowing you to get content published faster. This is an important issue for the modern organization. The quicker you get key content published, the more value it creates.

Friendly features of CMS

CMS aims to provide companies with an easy, reliable and user-friendly way to update their own content without having to employ a developer every time they need to make a change. A good CMS can do more than just save you money though – you'll be able to better develop your website with these great, user-friendly features.

SEO Functionality: SEO is one of the most important parts of increasing traffic flow to your website. Optimizing your page's content with the right keywords can make all the difference to the number of visitors and page hits each week. Good CMS software will keep track of and suggest keywords to include in your content and meta-data as well as organizing your pages to make them more search engine friendly.

Interact with Users: Allow users to submit information through customizable forms, ask questions or interact with your business in other ways. Pool user data together, collect emails for newsletters, sign users up for reward schemes or poll site visitors – there are plenty of potential and limitless possibilities.

A CMS provides a way to manage content on a website. It gives a medium to users to edit and manage content without having knowledge about site building from the ground up. It will keep users from firing up an HTML editor. There are many different content management systems. Few of them are: WordPress, Weebly, and Tumblr.

WordPress:

Any user can’t write an article about services of site building without mentioning about WordPress. According to the research conducted by W3Techs, the website building service holds 60% of the market.

Pros:

Market dominance provides WordPress as greatest benefits to a large community of users. There is a large user base where anyone can find technical support, plug-in recommendations that will help him to manage his website. This platform is highly customizable and may plug-in and themes are there by which anyone can design the website according to the requirements.

Cons:

WordPress has a slogan of “easy to learn, hard to master”. It is easy to start a basic website, for something unique user will need web coding knowledge. Easy to use has its drawbacks. It is very easy to drop in a plug-in according to the requirements but modularity can slow down user’s site.

Tumblr:

It is the hybrid of a blogging platform and a social media outlet. This is beneficial for users who are trying to showcase some types of content.

Pros:

Tumblr is free and always good. A user has the freedom to customize his blog to his liking using a theme as a jumping-off point. It exists as a social media outlet which means that it is great for photographic content and short-form posts. The social aspect of Tumblr provides an existing audience.

Cons:

Photographic content, short text posts, and videos can do well on the site but Tumblr doesn’t lend itself to long-form posts. While using Tumblr users are limited to certain types of content.

Weebly:

Weebly provides an easy-to-use site editor and basic e-commerce tools built into the system as it is a smaller competitor.

Pros:

The e-commerce tools allow the budding entrepreneur to host a store-front for their product. It is easy to use site builder tool, so any user can set up a site in a couple hours.

Cons:

When compared to other site builders the pre-made template options are de-voided. While scaling up the production businesses want to upgrade to a more robust system.