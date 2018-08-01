The European Commission ePrivacy Directive

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on ePrivacy Directive

ePrivacy Directive

Any website collecting individual privacy via cookies must ask for prior content. No-answer means automatic consent. The European Commission with this wants to build the European citizen's trust, by giving them power over the data collected and stored about them. In the European market, a company can operate only when it follows data protection regulation. The regulation checks the unfair competition between European and Non-European companies.

The violating companies fined 100 million Euro or 5% of the worldwide turnover per year.

In 2016 ePrivacy was proposed to enforce the existing ePrivacy Legal Framework further and becomes effective after 2018. The regulation applicable to both online and offline European companies or providing services in EU states that:

The user can control, delete or transfer the data

European companies are not allowed to sell customers personal data to companies not supporting the rule.

The companies would take measures to prevent data leakages and must report severe leakages within 24 hours. They are accountable to national supervisor in charge of data protection in the country where the company locates.

Keep documentation of data processing.

The company can send commercial email, only when the receiver explicitly agreed to receive.