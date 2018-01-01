Stable and Mature open source photo gallery software

If someone has the hobby of collecting the photos or images or a visual artist then he or she may require a web-based custom photo gallery on their website. There are several ways of creating the same but it can be hand-coded also by using plugins or by using dedicated software meant for gallery or photos. Piwigo earlier was known by the name of PhpWebgallery, is open source software basically designed for photo gallery which can be installed on the website. It can be easily customized as no. of extensions are available for the same at free of cost. It is written in PHP, highly extensible and needs MySQL Database.

For any kind of photo gallery, Piwigo offers wide no. of features such as;

Uploading of photos: It allows adding the photos through a web form with mobile applications or FTP client software.

Different sizes: Photos are available from XXS to XXL, in the 9 sizes and for the devices like smartphones more compatibility is required thus it offers different screen resolutions also.

Safety and privacy on the photos: In order to protect the photos as security is essential so that no one can copy the same, it also allows adding a watermark on the automated basis on all the photos.

Description of photos with Tag: Tags is also allowed which helps the administrators to describe the photos and visitors to browse the photos either with one tag or multiple tags.

Creation of album: Option of albums is also there as photos click on one occasion bound to one album and the other occasion pics bound to another album. So, each photo can be bound to one, two or more album as per your choice. They are hierarchical and very depth.

Browse photos by Dates: Piwigo also allows you to display each photo with date, month, a year as it knows the date on which photo was actually taken.

Plugins and themes: How your photo gallery looks, it depends on the theme you choose; various themes are offered by the project community.

Plugins: The capabilities of Piwigo can be expanded via plugins. For instance, Dailymotion, Youtube, Google Maps, Vimeo and many more.

Handling of Videos: Videos can be handled in a user-friendly way by Piwigo as it makes use of various extensions available at free of cost.

Notification System: If there is any change or update then it alerts regarding the same to the users via e-mail, RSS feeds, and social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin etc. Thus, it notifies the users through their notification system.

Restricted accessibility to photos: Everything is in the user's hand, thus access to the photos is also in his hand and by which they can restrict the accessibility to the albums and photos by everyone.

Description of photos in 54 languages: Piwigo allows you to describe your photo in 54 languages in a single gallery as it is available in the same no. of languages.

There are various methods by which Piwigo can be deployed in a web hosting environment. First users are required to download the latest version of piwigo from its website Piwigo.org and further they have two options; first complete archive will be downloaded by them and the source code will be uploaded to their web hosting environment and second Netinstall can be downloaded first and then upload the same to their hosting environment which leads to the download of full archive automatically.

Piwigo can be installed on Linux/GNU distributions via APT Packages system. Installation of the Piwigo on an automated basis is offered by various shared web hosting services via their control panel. For instance, Piwigo can be installed via Softaculous and Simplescripts.

Even a Piwigo gallery can be deployed online without installing Pwigio on their web server with the help of hosting services like Piwigo.com.

Now after reading so many things about Piwigo and now as your interest has created a lot in the same, so I think now you want to know the name of the companies which offer Piwigo hosting services so some are here for you;

offers MySQL 5.5. And PHP 5.4 in order to provide complete support to the Piwigo 2.5.3

TMDHosting offers Piwigo hosting packages and installs the same quickly in just less than 10 min. They also upgrade your Piwigo websites without any extra cost.

Hexahost offers all their hosting packages with Piwigo enabled. Their one-click script installer enables the Piwigo.

In the end, the photo gallery on your websites can become more artistic and innovative if your hosting provider offers you the great Piwigo hosting services. So, if you don’t get it yet, then what are you waiting for, ask them..and enjoy your gallery.