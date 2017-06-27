News Archive Comodo Cybersecurity From October 2016 to July 2018

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on News Archive Comodo Cybersecurity
News Archive Comodo Cybersecurity
- (July 25, 2018) Comodo Cybersecurity Launches New Plugins for cWatch Web Security Platform cPANEL and WHMCS ( (Web Host Manager Complete Solution). It streamlines the onboarding of the web ecosystem accelerate time-to-revenue for partners and customers. The web ecosystem includes web hosting suppliers, website builders, domain registrars, value-added resellers and merchant processors.
- (November 01, 2017) Comodo CA acquired by Francisco Partners The company also owns SonicWall, which produces SSL proxy boxes, and NSO Group, which provides government spyware, among other cyber-surveillance upstarts.
- (Jul 13, 2017) The company announced upgrade Program exclusively for owners of Symantec, Thawte, and GeoTrust digital certificates by offering one year free with Comodo replacement extended validation (EV) certificates. Recent news reports, Symantec-issued certificates will have a shorter life and not have the green trust padlock indicator.
- (June 27, 2017) Announced Free fully-featured, enterprise-class cWatch EDR Endpoint Detection And Response Solution. It enables any size organization to detect malware on endpoints better and investigate and respond to security incidents.
- (Jan. 18, 2017, PRNewswire) Distinguished Leader in Digital Certificates Neal Creighton Joins Comodo as Advisor to Drive SSL Business. As the former co-founder, president and CEO at GeoTrust, another leading certificate authority, he led a $24 million financing round and sold GeoTrust to Verisign for $125 million. Currently based in Boston, is a graduate of the USMA at West Point and holds a JD and an MBA from Northwestern University.
- Creighton has also spearheaded ventures, including GeoTrust spin-off chosen security, acquired by PGP, Corp. (now Symantec), and AffirmTrust LLC, acquired by Trend Micro. He is currently president and CEO of CounterTack, where he has raised more than $72 million to support the company's rapidly growing endpoint security and threat platform.
- (Oct. 26, 2016 PRNewswire) To aid in the fight against cyber attacks, Comodo Offers Free Forensic Analysis to Uncover Zero-day Malware Lurking on Enterprise Endpoints and Networks. Underpinned by Comodo's industry-leading Default Deny Platform, this analysis will help enterprises to discover 100 percent of all previously unknown and undetected malware in environments that could ultimately cause serious cyber-security issues, including a data breach.