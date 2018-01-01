Going for an adult site hosting is a very difficult task because it has a lot of sense like facts like shared or dedicated adult web hosting, the maximum allowed bandwidth, the average uptime of the server and the server space should be critically taken into consideration while researching for your adult web host.

The dedicated or shared type you can choose as per your convenience so web hosts provide shared web hosting by default. By shared web hosting, we mean that your website is being hosted on a server that hosts other websites too. For a basic website with limited bandwidth requirement and server space, this is a preferred option to go for. For an adult website, on the other hand, one should go for dedicated web hosting because if you host an adult website, then you'll obviously be storing hundreds of images there.

You should think legally also so there is some web hosting companies that have issues with hosting adult content. Prior to booking the server space and uploading your website, you should make it clear to your web host that you're planning to host an adult website on their server.

By this, you can achieve your adult hosting targets.

CHRISTAIN WEB HOSTING

Why would one want to choose a Christian Web Hosting company host over a non-Christian provider? Simply, because those companies have the same values as that person do as a Christian. When you host with such companies, you can rest assured that they do not allow any material on their servers that is contrary to the Word of God. In other words, they will let the Word speak for itself: Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns or figs of thistles? Even so, every good tree bringeth forth good fruit, but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit; neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits, ye shall know them.

NO overselling. These companies do not oversell their servers. They are prepared for each and every customer on their servers to use all of their disk space and bandwidth. Not many hosting companies are able to deliver if all their customers decide to use all their paid for resources. You should ask all hosts if they oversell before signing up.

Like most hosting companies, they lease their servers. They lease directly from the datacenter, not a reseller. That means there isn't a chance that some middleman will pack up and leave. Many hosts lease their servers from resellers of resellers. Again, ask your web hosting company how many levels of red tape there is between them and the datacenter. The less there is, the better.

They offer true 24/7 support. Our helpdesk is manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

These companies offer web hosting services to Christian Individuals, Families, Ministries, Churches and Christian Owned Businesses nationwide. Keeping on top of technology, they offer web and e-mail hosting services.

To get a domain name you have to pay some money that the company will pay to Internic for “ownership” of the domain. Domain name fees are nonrefundable. YOU OWN YOUR DOMAIN NAME – IT WILL BE REGISTERED IN YOUR NAME.

All invoices are sent exclusively via e-mail for credit card orders. They do not send invoices through postal mail or fax. You are responsible for directly updating, or notifying the hosting company of any changes to your credit card (including, but not limited to card number, expiration date, billing address, or card status).

These companies do not allow the publishing of any pornographic materials on the web servers. Publishing any adult content will result in immediate and permanent account suspension and deletion.

Violations of system or network security are prohibited and may result in criminal and civil liability. Examples of system or network security violations include, without limitation the following: unauthorized access to or use of data, systems or networks, including any attempt to probe, scan or test the vulnerability of a system or network or to breach security or authentication measures without express authorization of the owner of the system or network; interference with service to any user, host or network including, without limitation, mail bombing, flooding, uploading of Telnet scripts of any sort, deliberate attempts to overload a system and broadcast attacks; forging of any TCP-IP packet header or any part of the header information in an email or a newsgroup posting.

All Christian web hosting companies provide:

User friendly navigation

An attractive look and feel that is at par with the current standards

Content that is clear and concise

A call-to-action so your audience knows what to do after reading your web page

CPWebHosting does not allow adult or nude websites.

Our Policy does not allow any Adult Content on our servers

Potential harm to minors is strictly forbidden, including but not limited to child pornography or content perceived to be child pornography (Lolita): Any site found to host child pornography or linking to child pornography will be suspended immediately without notice. In our policy, we don't allow any adult or porn site to be hosted on our servers.