AntiSpam allows to trace, filter out and delete spam messages coming to your mailbox. The system doesn't delete messages but does recognize them as spam. It only marks them as spam and delivers them in a regular way, which is why these messages also count against your summary traffic

You can manage antispam protection:

– on the account level

– on the mail domain level

– on the mail resource level

To manage antispam for the entire account:

1. Select Account settings in the Account menu.

2. Click to add an antispam resource for all mailboxes or for all mail resources (box, forward, alias, responder) in this account.

3. You can delete all antispam in this account by clicking the Trash icon

To manage antispam at the level of email domains:

1. Go to the Mail Info menu and select the mail domain from the drop-down box.

2. Click Go and you will see the mail-service details of the chosen mail domain.

3 .On the page, you will be taken to, add antispam either for all mailboxes of this mail domain or for all mail resources (box, forward, alias, responder).

If necessary, you can delete all anti spams under this mail domain by clicking the Trash icon.

4. Clicking the antispam icon will let you configure anti-spam settings for mail resources.

5. Click the Submit button at the bottom of the form.

To configure antispam protection for a mail resource:

1. Click the e-mail address in the E-mail list on the Mail Controls page.

2. Check the AntiSpam box.

3. Click the Submit button at the bottom of the form.

4. On the Mail Controls page click, the Antispam icon in the Resources included column.

Enter emails or marks using ‘*' or ‘?' such as *@domain-name.com, ?abc@domain-name.com, *.domain-name.com separated by ‘Enter', ‘Tab' or ‘Space'

Can I have the details ‘How exactly this works?'

There is a Spam check level which determines how aggressively spam will be filtered. Antispam filters analyze each email message as it passes through the gateway email server and score it between 1 and 14. The larger the number the more likely it is considered to be spam.

Very Aggressive: guarantees almost anything delivered to your mailbox will be legitimate. However, you will lose a lot of emails (processes messages that score over 2)

Aggressive: guarantees anything delivered to you will be legitimate. Still a fair chance of false positives (processes messages that score over 4)

Normal: might block some mailing lists messages (processes messages that score over 7)

Relaxed: accepts semi-legitimate bulk mail (processes messages that score over 10)

Permissive: accepts almost everything (processes messages that score over 14)

The default value is usually 5, but this can be changed by the hosting system administrator.

Spam processing is done in the following way:

Mark as spam: this will tag the email as spam, i.e. add the word SPAM to the subject line of the email and then forward the email on to the client as an attachment with details.

Remove: this will delete the spam email so when the client performs a send/receive, they will never see the email.

Move To: this allows you to specify a mailbox spam email goes to. The client will never see this email unless they access the specified mailbox.

MaxScore level, if not Undefined, overrides the Spam check level with an alternative score range from 20 to 500:

Very Aggressive – 20

Aggressive – 40

Strict – 60

Moderate – 80

Neutral – 100

Soft – 150

Permissive – 200

Loose – 300

Very Loose – 500

If a spam mail is detected on this level, it is deleted irrespective of your choice for Spam processing.

White List – sender e-mail addresses to accept

Black List – sender e-mail addresses to reject

Like Antispam, do we have anti-virus protection also, well, Is this can also be managed at three different levels?

Yes, you do have AntiVirus protection, which will check incoming mail for viruses and if detects any, sends e-mail notification about it and deletes the virus mail. You can enable antivirus resource for all mail domains in your account, for specific mail domain and for mail resources of specific mail domain.

You can manage antivirus protection

– on the account level

– on the mail domain level

– on the mail resource level

To manage antivirus for the entire account:

1. Select Account settings in the Account menu.

2. Click to add antivirus resource for all mailboxes or for all mail resources (box, forward, alias, responder) in this account.

3. You can delete all antiviruses in this account by clicking the Trash icon.

To manage antivirus at the level of mail domains:

1. Go to the Mail Info menu and select a mail domain from the drop-down box.

2. Click Go and you will see the mail-service details of the chosen mail domain.

3. On the page, you will be taken to, add antivirus resource either for all mailboxes of this mail domain or for all mail resources (box, forward, alias, responder).

4. If necessary, you can delete all antiviruses under this mail domain by clicking the Trash icon.

5. Clicking the antivirus icon will let you configure antivirus settings for mail resources.

6. Click the Submit button at the bottom of the form.

To configure antivirus protection for a mail resource:

1. Click the e-mail address in the E-mail list on the Mail Manager page.

2. Check the AntiVirus box.

3. Click the Submit button at the bottom of the form.

4. On the Mail Manager page click the Antispam icon in the Resources included column.

5. On the page that appears, edit the Antivirus Preferences if necessary:

Virus processing:

By default, it is set to Remove all incoming mail that bears a virus.

Mark as a virus: this will tag the email as a virus, i.e. add the word virus to the subject line of the email and then forward the email on to the client as an attachment with details.

Remove: this will delete the email so when the client performs a send/receive, they will never see the email.

Move To: this allows you to specify a mailbox infected email goes to. The client will never see this email unless they access the specified mailbox.

MIME Type mode

This will tag an email as virus according to the attachment's MIME Type. By default, it is Disabled.

Disabled: this will make MIME Type mode unavailable.

Allowed MIME Types: this lets you check the MIME Types to be allowed, so the client will receive the emails only of these MIME Types. The other emails will be rejected.

Denied MIME Types: this lets you mark the MIME Types to be denied, so the emails with attachments of these MIME Types will be rejected and returned to a sender.

The MIME Types are grouped into sections, so you can use the Check all options to mark all the section.

Click Submit.