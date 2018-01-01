Benefits of Choosing Reseller Hosting

Before going on the benefits of reseller hosting, it is necessary to know what exactly reseller hosting is? Reseller hosting is a form of web hosting wherein the account owner may split up their allotted hard drive space and bandwidth and resell web hosting. It acts as a middleman between parent web hosting company and the end customer.

If you really want to host your website or planning to enter into the web hosting business and looking for right web-hosting plan, then no doubt reseller hosting plan will be the best deal for you. This strategic plan covers various benefits counting costs, features, and plan. Some basic benefits of this hosting plan includes:

Reseller web hosting allows the major benefit of revenue stream generation for the companies who don't have the time, money, or resources to maintain their own servers and data centers. Furthermore, it is a great business opportunity for those who want to create a stand-alone business venture, or for those with other parallel businesses who can take advantage of the chance to sell hosting with their services.

Since the reseller is leasing time on a server, this means they can pick and choose a server that will do well for the customer, both in terms of price and stability.

Troubleshooting servers is usually a matter for the Web host, not the middleman. Therefore, the reseller can concentrate on issues like customer service and consulting, rather than having to dedicate time to server administration. This can result in savings for the client.

A true Web host is limited by its hardware; if a client suddenly requires an upgrade the host is not prepared for, the only way the host will be able to satisfy the customer is by upgrading its hardware, which can be expensive, and time consuming for both sides. In such case, the reseller host, however, can simply choose to locate with a different Web host that will better suit the customer's needs.

The other most additional benefit of reseller hosting is that its durability. If you want to host large number of websites at one time at a reasonable price, then going with the reseller hosting plan will be the good approach.

No matter what type of business you own, you might benefit by offering reseller hosting. Reseller hosting enables you to sell cheap web hosting packages to your customers. You can sell all types of hosting, but be sure to narrow your ads to reach your target audience.

Resellers possess the opportunity to offer other services, to be used in conjunction with web hosting accounts. These include merchant accounts, SSL Certificates, search engine optimization, and domain name registration, which all may provide additional income for the reseller.