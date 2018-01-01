Ananova

Topology Effecting Fault Tolerance and security susceptibility

A layout of various components linked together determines the information flow, security susceptibility to electronic eavesdropping and fault-tolerance. In a mission-critical network, the administrator aims to minimize outrage.

Assorted Network Topologies in LAN

Bus Topology or Linear Topology

An uninterrupted coax-based network backbone of single wire supports all networks devices, hence is cheap, quick and reasonably effective. It offers two single points of failures: server and backbone-wire if either fails all workstations lose connectivity. Although nowadays, the workstations have separate LINUX operating system installed, they continue to work without network.

Drawbacks
  • This topology is never preferred in heavy-traffic mission-critical applications, due to its poor performance.
  • It handles one transmission at a time and has a high collision rate
  • The client-server transactions mandate succeeding or constant connections between hosts
  • It's difficult to troubleshoot packet collision or dropped packets
  • Highly susceptible to eavesdropping
