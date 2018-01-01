Topology Effecting Fault Tolerance and security susceptibility

A layout of various components linked together determines the information flow, security susceptibility to electronic eavesdropping and fault-tolerance. In a mission-critical network, the administrator aims to minimize outrage.

Assorted Network Topologies in LAN

Bus Topology or Linear Topology

An uninterrupted coax-based network backbone of single wire supports all networks devices, hence is cheap, quick and reasonably effective. It offers two single points of failures: server and backbone-wire if either fails all workstations lose connectivity. Although nowadays, the workstations have separate LINUX operating system installed, they continue to work without network.

Drawbacks

This topology is never preferred in heavy-traffic mission-critical applications, due to its poor performance.

It handles one transmission at a time and has a high collision rate

The client-server transactions mandate succeeding or constant connections between hosts

It's difficult to troubleshoot packet collision or dropped packets

Highly susceptible to eavesdropping