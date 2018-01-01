Shared Hosting Prons and Cons

Web hosting is millions dollar industry.

Pros

Better support

Multiple e-mails, MySQL, PHP support

Low cost and offers better deals to their customers

Good server administration. You don't need knowledge about server administration

Cons

Low-security level

Resource limitation -everybody uses the same memory, CPU, and HardDrive.

Some available ports and connections limited because of security policy).

You can use only the software provided by your hosting company, and correspondingly you can't install your own.

No issues of Server Maintenance

Shared hosting is in first-time webmasters' high demand because it can provide reliable web presence without having special technical skills.

The main feature of shared hosting is that you don't need to worry about possible server problems. Your hosting company's support service is to fix all troubles. So, when choosing shared hosting, you must carefully look at business support's quality, the better quality of support – the better conditions for your site.

Shared Hosting provides such necessary features, as multiple e-mails, MySQL, PHP supported. You may use it if you want to host small business website, medium or large professional site but don't need the whole server's space.Using shared hosting you get a good possibility to host your site on a powerful, well-administrated server at a low monthly cost.

Full-service web hosting

Shared Hosting also referred as full-service web hosting. Apart from the hosting resources like web space, emails, and bandwidth, a customer offered with 24.7.365 support, web design services, and content maintenance services by some providers.