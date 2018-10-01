Linux as Standalone System for Web Hosting Internet Server

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Web Hosting Internet Server
Web Hosting Internet Server
Server Services
- HTTP Hypertext Transfer Protocol
- TCP Transmission Control Protocol
- FTP File Transfer Protocol
- SMTP Simple Mail Transfer Protocol
- POP Post Office Protocol
- IP Internet Protocol
- TP Telnet Protocol
- SLIP Serial Line Internet Protocol
- PPP Point to Point Protocol
- NNTP Network News Transfer Protocol
- Gopher Protocol
Web Development Tools
- PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor) an open source general-purpose scripting language best suited for web development.
- Python: Object-Oriented programming language, portable and interpreted used for windowed programs.
- PERL: used to create online web stores, statistics-tracking, online search engines and used by system administrators for automating many repetitive security tasks. It uses CGI Common Gateway Interface.
- Expect Scripting language used for automating network sessions like grab statistics, logs out and connects with another server.
System Administration Tasks of Web Hosting Internet Server
- User Management: A system administrator creates user accounts, grant or deny access, reset passwords, privacy
- File Management: Maintains files, directories, their locations, programs, and hard disk space.
- Discretionary Access Control DAC: controls the degree with which user can access files or directories and enforce limitations by setting permissions.
- Network Access Control: By refining network access rules selectively allow users to connect.
Security Tools for Web Hosting Internet Server
- Point-to-Point Encryption to enhance privacy and to promote sensitive information from electronic eavesdropping.
- Intrusion Detection: Provides logs of intrusion attempts which page locations on which it occurs, so that administrator can set predefined actions which meet specific criteria. It records all the attacker's movement, detect timestamp, network connections, file remote user requests, originating IP address and its length and username and operating system of an attacker. Using all this information administrator can patch the vulnerabilities surfaced.
Snort: an open source network intrusion prevention and detection system, which combines the benefits of signature, protocol, and anomaly-based inspection.
- Chkrootkit: designed to check locally for signs of a rootkit infection machine.
- ClamAV: Antivirus software designed to detect viruses, malware, Trojans and malicious threats.
- Nmap (Network Mapper): open source utility for network exploration or security auditing. It is used for network inventory, managing service upgrade schedules, and monitoring host or service uptime.