One-Com Review

All about one.com

If you want to start using the services of one.com and you are looking for an honest review; well you are certainly in the right place. This review will tell you everything you need to know about the service provider in detail. So you can then decide if you wish to hire the services or not.

Services provided by one.com

When it comes to the services that are provided to the customers; the company has plenty to offer to the customers. The company charges €6.57 per month and gives the customers thousands of MB in terms of disk space. Daily backups, multiple email accounts and unlimited bandwidth are some of the services provided by the company. You also have access to all the tools that you could possibly need to look after the

Profile

The company started out in the year 2002 and since then the company’s sole ambition was to provide simple yet flexible services related to web hosting. These services are so user friendly that both beginners and experts will have fun using them. The company always tries to provide competitive prices and reliable services to the customers. The company today’s customer base is more than 700,000 .

Customer services

The customer services provided by the service provider is not bad at all. Some customers may complain because there is no support available when it comes to a telephone. However the email support and online chat support are available at all times of the day. The service provider also has a frequently asked questions section on their website that may be helpful to the customers. The customer support is available in Swedish, Norwegian, French and Dutch, Danish and English. So customers based in Europe will benefit quite a bit from the services on One.com

Performance

The company guarantees that the customer’s website will be up at all times; the company has proved that by charging low prices it can still provide excellent services. The company provides high level of security to the owners at all times. In case of crisis the company takes immediate action to protect the client’s website under any circumstances. The control panel is very easy to handle, it is very useful if you have one or more website hosted by the company using the control panel you can keep a track of them all at once.

Reputation

Well there is nothing much to debate about the company’s reputation; as mentioned earlier the company has already proved itself worthy of being a respectful web hosting company that is most likely to be on everyone’s recommendation list. The company has worked very hard to find its self a place of its own in such a competitive industry. The company also tries very hard each day to improve its services that it provides to the customer. To sum it up it can be said that one.com has become one of the most well known companies over the last years and has received rave reviews from everyone else including the press.

Like this: Like Loading...