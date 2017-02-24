Openhost.co.nz Review

Openhost.co.nz: Company overview

Openhost is a web hosting company based in Auckland, New Zealand. This company began offering hosting services to clients in 2005.Openhost offers a variety of hosting services from web hosting to reseller hosting and virtual private servers hosting.

Performance/Reliability and Uptime report

Openhost offers a 99.9% guaranteed network uptime to their clients, which ensures that client websites are online throughout. They use the latest technologies in their data centers, thus ensuring top-notch hosting performance. The customer and technical support teams from the company are available 24/7 making their hosting services very reliable.

Hosting plans

This company offers clients the option of Linux or Windows hosting. Their Linux web hosting uses the latest Plesk Control panel and comes in 4 hosting plans: starter plan, foundation plan, professional hosting plan and ultimate hosting plan. These plans come with features such as green hosting, sub-domains, 7 day support, Python, Perl, PHP, daily data backups, 24/7 server monitoring, MySQL, FTP,99.9% guaranteed network uptime along with many others. Their Windows web hosting also comes in 4 hosting plans: the starter plan, foundation plan, professional hosting plan and ultimate hosting plan. Standard features in all the plans include FTP access, Python, Perl, PHP, daily data backups, 24/7 server monitoring, MySQL, ASP.NET 4.5 and below, Microsoft Access, MS SQL server 2012,MVC3, 99.9% guaranteed network uptime among others.

Clients from the company can choose between Windows reseller and Linux reseller hosting. Windows reseller hosting operates in 4 hosting plans: the starter plan, silver plan, gold plan and platinum hosting plan. Linux reseller hosting on the other hand comes with 4 hosting plans: starter plan, silver plan, gold plan and the platinum hosting plan.

When it comes to Linux VPS hosting, it comes with 4 hosting plans: VPS 512 plan, VPS 1024 plan, VPS1536 plan AND VPS 2084 plan.

The company however is no longer providing Windows VPS services; they recommend that users use Web Drive Cloud servers or enterprise cloud to meet their VPS hosting needs.

Features and Control panel

This company’s hosting services come with a variety of hosting features. These include: FTP access, Python, Perl, PHP, daily data backups, 24/7 server monitoring, MySQL, ASP.NET 4.5 and below, Microsoft Access, MS SQL server 2012,MVC3, 99.9% guaranteed network uptime, green hosting, sub-domains among others.

Other hosting features include PhpMyAdmin, Cron jobs, custom error pages, DNS management, a 14-day money back, unlimited e-mail aliases, e-mail forwarding, unlimited auto- responders, unlimited e-mail accounts, POP3/ IMAP accounts, webmail, Catch-all e-mail, among many other features.

Pros

The company has a readily available customer support team.

Clients get a 14-day risk free money back guarantee.

Cons

The company does not currently offer clients any discount coupons.

Support

The customer and technical support teams from the company are available to look after their clients hosting needs 24/7. The customer care desk at the company can be reached via phone, e-mail and live chat.

Cancellation/Refund Policy

Openhost offers their clients a 14-dayrisk free money back guarantee. This ensures that clients can get a refund within 14 days if unsatisfied with the services offered by this hosting company.

Conclusion

Good performance and hosting speeds ensure that this web host offers hosting services that are of the highest quality. The customer and technical support team at the company is available 24/7 to look after the needs of their clients.

