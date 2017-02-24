Premierwebsitesolutions Review

Company introduction

Premierwebsitesolutions.com is a web hosting company that was started back 2002.It has data centers located in Canada and in the United States. This company offers clients a variety of hosting services from e-commerce hosting to web hosting and dedicated server hosting among others.

Performance/reliability and uptime report

The premierwebsitesolutions.com company offers a guaranteed network uptime of 99.95%.Their data centers are fully equipped and use the latest and state of the art technologies in the industry. This ensures that their performance and reliability is top notch. On top of that, they use a fiber-optic backbone connection, which makes sure that their hosting is high speed thus very reliable.

Hosting plans

Premierwebsitesolutions.com offers their clients a variety of web hosting plans from which they can choose. These are Single-page hosting plan, 3-page package, the 5 page basic package, 5 page advanced package and the 10 page ultimate package.

Their e-commerce hosting on the other hand comes with 3 packages; basic e-commerce package, advanced e-commerce package and the complete e-commerce package.

Reseller hosting on the other hand comes with 3 hosting plans; WHR1 hosting plan, WHR5 hosting plan and WHR20 hosting plan.

Domain hosting from this hosting company comes with 3 hosting plans; WHD50, WHD200 and WHD1000 hosting plans.

The e-mail hosting service from this web hosting company comes with 4 hosting packages; the Lite hosting plan, Standard hosting plan, Pro hosting plan and the forwarder hosting plan.

All the above hosting plans come with features such as: 99.95 guaranteed network uptime, nightly back-ups, 24/7 customer support, secure shell, access along with many other great features.

Features and control panel

The hosting from premierwebsitesolutions.com comes with a variety of features. Some of the features included in their hosting are web mail, 30 day-money back guarantee, Perl,PHP4,POP,MySQL, IP addresses, Microsoft FrontPage, red hat, cPanel along with many other excellent features.

Other features include a web based control panel, secure shell access, log file access, FTP access, web stats, SSL, pre-installed CGI scripts, nightly backups and 24/7 customer support for clients, compatible with Real Audio/Video, CGI-BIN, password protected directories and custom error docs just to mention a few.

Their hosting uses the industry renowned web based control panel, cPanel. Their reseller hosting comes with the option of using either WHM or cPanel control panel.

Pros

The hosting that this hosting company offers their clients is very feature-rich.

Clients at premierwebsitesolutions.com hosting company get to choose from a variety of hosting plans.

The customer support team from this company is available to cater to clients’ needs 24/7.

Cons

This hosting company does not currently offer clients any discount coupons.

Support

The customer support team at the premierwebsitesolutions.com company can be reached 24/7 for any hosting emergencies that many arise. The customer care team at premierwebsitesolutions.com is further more available via phone, e-mail and live chat. On top of clients can access the FAQs section to get further support from this web host.

Cancellation/refund policy

Clients at premierwebsitesolutions.com hosting company are entitled to get a 30-day money back guarantee. This ensures that clients can get a refund in case they are unsatisfied with the hosting services offered by the company.

Coupons

There are currently no coupons available to clients from this hosting company.

Conclusion

Premierwebsitesoultions.com is a hosting company that offers speedy hosting with good performance and quality hosting services which makes their hosting quite reliable. The customer support team from the company is available 24/7 to cater to clients hosting needs.

