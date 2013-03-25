Public, Private, Hybrid – Cloud Hosting Explained

Cloud Hosting Explained

Most people have no real concept of what the “cloud” is. Commercials and companies have made the term seem like something that everyone needs, but nobody really understands. Most cloud subscription models are vague too. People can sign up for a cloud service like Amazon's, but understanding what's really behind that service is somewhat difficult.

Cloud hosting providers may sound the same, but there are three basic types of cloud hosting available. Those types include public, private, and hybrid. In turn, the three types can be broken down even further to include the types of services behind each cloud.

Cloud Hosting Explained, First: the Basics

Public Cloud Hosting Providers: a public cloud is also a shared cloud. These clouds are usually accessible through the Internet, and allow users to casually access cloud features. Users have no control over actual cloud technology.Public clouds are the least expensive type, since hardware and setup costs are absorbed by the cloud provider.

Private Cloud Hosting Providers: private cloud hosting is setup within a company. As such, cloud owners have complete control over private clouds. Private clouds are highly secure (ideal for companies), and are generally more complex. It costs a great deal more to set up a private internal cloud than to use a public cloud.

Hybrid Cloud Hosting Providers: as the name suggests, hybrid cloud hosting meshes both private and public hosting into one package. Users are given some control over cloud options and personalization features (such as privacy controls). Tasks are then distributed externally or internally as needed.

As you can see, there are various types of cloud hosting.To choose the best cloud option, consider your current budget and privacy needs. If you're looking for something that's inexpensive and you don't need a large amount of security, public cloud hosting is the best option.

If you run a large business and need absolute privacy, private is the only choice. Hybrid cloud computing is ideal if you are looking for some control over privacy without large private costs.

Cloud Hosting Explained, Now: The Specifics

Not only are there there three types of clouds, there are three types of cloud services. Those include SAAS (Software As Service); PAAS (Platform As Service); and IAAS (Infrastructure As Service).

Software As Service (SAAS) clouds include popular and well-known cloud services like Google Docs, Gmail, Basecamp, and Salesforce. SAAS services are commonly used and make life easier. With a click and a password, you can log into Gmail or Google Docs. The only problem with SAAS providers is that security can sometimes be an issue (how many times has your Google Docs account been hacked into?). This brings us to PAAS providers.

Platform As Service (PAAS) providers are a little less known than their SAAS counterparts. Some SAAS services include sites like Force.com and Azure. SAAS services work on a “pay for what you get” structure. Essentially, you pay for what you use. The one downfall to PASS services is that they are for web-use only due to little control over data, hardware, and software.

Lastly, IAAS services provide users with complete control over operations. Amazon is one of the most popular IAAS service providers. When using an IAAS service, users can quickly setup accounts and control accounts remotely with little problem. Typically, an administrator must be used in order to understand and control IAAS accounts, and this can costly.

So, why is the term “cloud” so vague when it can be summed up so easily? If you read the fine print that is offered along with a cloud package, you might be able to find these details. But, like everything else, it's up to you to research and discover what the cloud is really about. Are you using a cloud service? What type of cloud service works best for you?

