News 2016
- (Marketwired – October 24, 2016) Rackspace Enhances Private Cloud with Red Hat CloudForms, an enterprise management platform. Enterprise customers can now deliver private cloud solution to their users across multiple cloud platforms.
Both Rackspace and Red Hat are leading OpenStack vendors and are committed to empowering customers by enhancing capabilities in the core OpenStack project while integrating value-added software when appropriate.
The customers expect fully managed services in the future leveraging CloudForms which include server management, troubleshooting, and backup assistance.
- BVoIP selects Rackspace as New Strategic Global Infrastructure Provider and now will be transitioning transitioning its partners to Rackspace facilities in all regions worldwide. Partners will gain 24x7x365 dedicated support team who provide Fanatical Support and expertise. Currently company services North America, UK & Europe, and Australia & New Zealand.
- Rackspace to Broaden Channel Reach With Fanatical Support for Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365 Reseller and Referral Program.
Rackspace Partner Network companies will be able to resell and refer both Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365 from Rackspace as a 2-Tier Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), while receiving industry-leading Fanatical Support® from Rackspace. (Marketwired – July 07, 2016)
- Recently announced dedicated option of ObjectRocket for MongoDB databases. It combines scalability and speed of ObjectRocket purpose-built interface with networking and fully dedicated hardware for cases of compliance-dependent. For high-risk industries like financial services, healthcare, and insurance, this solution provides the best security, performance, and conformation requirements.
MongoDB built on a custom, and dedicated architecture can strengthen workloads of a database providing full resources utilization for host machines, and an isolation level that demanded by enterprise customers. If offers enhanced security, automatic scalability, high performance, intelligent automation and high availability.
- (Marketwired – DECEMBER 14, 2016) Rackspace Expands Multi-Cloud Networking Capabilities with Connectivity Through Megaport (USA), Inc, the US subsidiary of Megaport Limited
Delivers Dedicated Connectivity to West Coast Public Cloud Regions and Data Centers to Customers for the First Time
- Rackspace signed a contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on 6-Oct-2015, as per agreement Rackspace will provide operational support, expertise, tools and application management to consumers on AWS Cloud. Rackspace is now also authorized reseller for Amazon Web Services (AWS)Rackspace new strategy of delivering support for platforms and technologies reflects in its core offering, Fanatical Support for AWS, along with three supplementary beta offerings Managed Cloud for Adobe Experience Manager (which runs on AWS), Compliance Assistance for AWS and Managed Security for AWS. Fanatical Support for AWS offers businesses with managed cloud services, tools, and applications that permit customers to focus on their main business. Rackspace blends technology, automation, and human expertise to deliver ongoing management, architecture, 24 by 7 and 365 days a year operations and security services supported by AWS-certified architects and engineers.Rackspace will make available deployment and on boarding consultation to deliver a personalized resolution as well as administer users’ environment on constant basis to assist in identifying and take action to security threats. Rackspace proficiency in deterrence and detection can decrease the probable force of an attack, while minimizing total cost of ownership (TCO) over in-house developed security operations centers and equivalent managed service contribution.Rackspace Managed Security and Compliance Assistance will allow customers to leverage Rackspace security experts assist with strategic planning with most excellent practice tactical day-to-day security monitoring, multi-cloud security and threat analysis to prevent, perceive and counter likely threats 24 hours a day. Rackspace Compliance Assistance is a blend of expertise and tooling to help consumers maintain and achieve reporting goals and compliance for their environment.